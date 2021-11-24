Newspaper Clarín’s headquarters attacked with Molotov cocktails in Argentina – International

The building where the newspaper works bugle, at Argentina, was attacked on the night of Monday 22 by unknown persons who dropped Molotov cocktail bombs. According to the editorial group, there were no casualties or damage to the building.

“We regret and condemn this serious event, which appears to be, at once, a violent expression of intolerance against a media outlet and we await its urgent clarification and punishment,” said Grupo Clarín in a statement on Tuesday, 23.

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernandez, repudiated the attack, stating that “violence always alters democratic coexistence”. “We hope that the facts are clarified and the authors identified from the investigation that is ongoing,” said the president through Twitter.

I would like to express our repudiation of the episode that took place in front of the headquarters of the Clarín diary. Violence always alters democratic coexistence. We hope that the findings will be clarified and the authors identified from the ongoing investigation. — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 23, 2021

Interior Minister Aníbal Fernández also condemned the attack. “I trust the perpetrators of this attack will be identified and punished,” he said.

The Asociación de Entidades Journalísticas Argentinas (ADEPA) “strongly condemns the event” which it described as a “serious attack on freedom of expression”.

The attack

According to the complaint, the attack took place around midnight on Monday, when a group of nine people with their faces covered shot at the Clarín building, in the Barracas neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

The building was closed and there were no casualties or material damage. The attack was recorded by local security cameras. The case is being investigated by the federal court. / AFP