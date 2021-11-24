Newspaper Clarín’s headquarters attacked with Molotov cocktails in Buenos Aires

The headquarters of the newspaper Clarín in the city of Buenos Aires was attacked on Monday night with “molotov-type incendiary devices,” according to the district police.

Grupo Clarín repudiated what had happened in a statement and denounced the event. “We regret and condemn this serious fact which, at first sight, appears as a violent expression of intolerance against a media outlet. And we await your urgent clarification and sanction”, said the company.

Grupo Clarín released images from security cameras that show a group of men throwing incendiary bombs at one of the entrances to the building, which was currently closed. There were no victims or material damages, according to a company statement.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, spoke about the event on his Twitter account: “I want to express our repudiation of the episode that took place in front of the headquarters of the newspaper Clarín. Violence always alters democratic coexistence”, he said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Federal Court.

* (Translated text. Click here to read the original).