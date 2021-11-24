Newspaper reveals the gigantic amount Manchester United will have to pay to remove Pochettino from PSG

If they want to have Pochettino, Manchester United will have to pay a termination fine, as the coach has a contract until 2023 with PSG

According to the ESPN, Manchester United have set PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino as their #1 target to be the team’s new coach.

However, if they want to have the Argentine as commander, the English team will have to pay a termination fine, since the coach has a contract until 2023 with the French team.

Manchester United returns to the field for the Premier League on Sunday (28), at 1:30 pm (GMT), against Chelsea

This Tuesday, the newspaper Manchester Evening News, which has huge access behind the scenes of the red devils, even revealed the amount of the fine.

According to the publication, Paris asks 10 million pounds (BRL 75.61 million, at current prices) to terminate Pochettino’s contract and release him to the British.

Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach, during a Ligue 1 match David Rogers/Getty Images

How United had to pay 7.75 million pounds (BRL 58.6 million) to the dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, this means that the change of command at Old Trafford can cost almost in total 18 million pounds (BRL 136 million).

Meanwhile, Pochettino held a press conference this Tuesday as PSG coach to talk about the match against Manchester City, on Wednesday, for the Champions League.

According to the ESPN, however, the French team is already moving backstage in the event of a sudden departure of the Argentine.

The Princes Park Club he has even made preliminary contacts with Zinedine Zidane, currently without a club, so that the former midfielder can take over if Pochettino bids farewell.



