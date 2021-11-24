Newspaper: Zidane does not want to take over PSG at this time, which would make it difficult for Pochettino to go to United | international football

Mauricio Pochettino gives a clue about a possible trip to Manchester United: “I’m happy in Paris”

The Spanish daily claims that the French club is failing to advance in the polls Azizou, who would not like to take on a team mid-season and still has other projects underway. So he wants to wait a little longer to get back to work after leaving Real Madrid last season.

The “As” claims that PSG has the ability to increase the burden in trying to get Zidane, including increasing a financial proposal. However, at this moment, “it seems complicated” for the domino effect in the coach market to occur.

Since the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the Manchester United helm last Sunday, the European press has been publishing a series of speculations regarding the English giant’s next coach. Names like Erik Ten Hag, Luis Enrique and even Zinedine Zidane himself were linked to United, but the one that gained most strength was that of Mauricio Pochettino.

It was reported that, in principle, United would be willing to wait until the middle of next year for the Argentine, who would be the name that would most appeal to senior members of the board, in addition to Sir Alex Ferguson himself, the legendary coach. And then he could even hire a coach to lead the team through the end of the season. Another possibility would be to get Michael Carrick, Solskjaer’s former aide, topped by the end of 2021/22.

Despite being in charge of one of the hottest teams on the planet today, Pochettino would be dissatisfied at the helm of PSG. He was said to be on a collision course with management, including sporting director Leonardo, according to French media. And, therefore, he would not hesitate to leave behind a squad with Messi, Neymar, Mbappé and other stars to return to English football. Paris, in turn, would take the opportunity to try to sign Zidane, an old dream of the club.

