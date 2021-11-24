Nikão is played by three Brazilian clubs, says website

Scorer of the South American Conmebol title goal, Nikão has a contract until the end of December and has yet to renew his contract.

hero of Athletic-PR in the achievement of South American Cup, Nikão has an uncertain future at the club. With a contract until December 31, the midfielder has yet to renew. And it already arouses the interest of Brazilian clubs.

According to Ge, the trio from São Paulo formed by rivals Corinthians, palm trees and São Paulo aim at the player. Japan clubs also observe Nikão.

The president Mario Celso Petraglia he has already met with Paulo Pitombeira, the player’s representative, and offered four proposals. However, depending on the vehicle, the midfielder has the desire to make a big contract in financial terms since he is 29 years old.

“I’m going to take it one day at a time. I have a contract to fulfill and my manager is masterfully handling the situation. I’ve already put what I think for the board, they put what they think,” said Nikão to Ge.

Since 2015 in the Drilling, Nikão has already entered the field 302 times and marked 47 goals with the red-black shirt. In addition, he won the South American Championship twice, once Brazil’s Cup and twice the Paraná Championship.

Now, the midfielder has the chance to win the Copa do Brasil once again. Athletico-PR will dispute the final of the competition against the Atlético-MG.