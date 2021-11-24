Nintendo Calls Activision Blizzard’s Crisis ‘Disturbing’

Nintendo joined other big market companies such as Sony and Xbox, condemning Activision Blizzard for reports of sexual misconduct and toxicity.

According to a report by Fanbyte, Doug Bowser reportedly expressed concern about the current situation at Activision Blizzard via an email to all of Nintendo, calling the allegations “distressing and disturbing”.

“Together with all of you, I have been following the latest developments at Activision Blizzard and the continuing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity at the company,” he explained. “I see these accusations as distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values ​​as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values ​​and policy.”

The email allegedly explains that Nintendo is committed to providing an “open and inclusive” work environment and expects the same from the industry and partners. Bowser also says Nintendo is “in contact with Activision, has taken actions and is considering others”. Despite this, the email does not give further details.

However, Nintendo’s boss reportedly confirmed that the company is working with ESA — an interest group of which both Nintendo and Activision are members. Bowser wrote that Nintendo has been working with ESA for the past week to “strengthen its stance against harassment and abuse in the workplace”.

“Every company in the industry needs to create an environment where everyone is respected and treated as equals,” says the email. “And where everyone understands the consequences of not complying.”

O IGN contacted Nintendo of America for comment, but has not received a response at the time of publication.

Nintendo’s comments follow those of PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, who said he was “hurt and honestly surprised” by the Activision Blizzard scandal. Xbox boss Phil Spencer also said he is “disturbed and deeply disturbed” by the events.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick is under pressure to resign, and has reportedly told the company he would consider leaving the job if he is unable to quickly fix the company’s problems.

*Translation by: Bruno Yonezawa

