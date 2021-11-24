No lines! Americanas opens its first physical store without attendants in Brazil

Americanas has just inaugurated today (23) its first physical store without attendants in Brazil. The fully automated store arrives in the style of Amazon Go, which launched in early 2018 in the US. With this, everyone who has the Ame app will be able to shop much faster and with greater convenience in this new smart store model.

The store called Ame Go is located inside Tom Jobim International Airport, RIOgaleão, in Rio de Janeiro, and uses computer vision technology combined with several sensors and cameras to detect which products are placed in the shopping cart in real time, as well as which are returned to the shelves, the total can be instantly viewed in the Ame app on your mobile.

The purchase process is quite simple, just scan a QR code with the Ame app and pick up the products from the shelf. They will be added to your shopping cart instantly. Once this is done, simply leave the store and purchases are automatically charged in the app using the default method of payment registered. In addition, the store has its own WiFi to ensure access to the app throughout the purchase without customers having to use their mobile data.