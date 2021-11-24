Not pleased! Battlefield 2042 becomes one of the 10 worst rated games in Steam history

released last Friday (19), the game battlefield 2042 it’s already one of the worst rated games on Steam, a very popular store among computer gamers. At the moment, the game is the 9th most poorly rated title by platform users. Information about the game’s rating was obtained from the Steam250 website, which records ratings from the digital store and builds a ranking with the 100 most poorly rated titles by players. The top of the list is Konami’s eFootball 2022 game.

Some of The main complaints from users are about technical problems, performance issues and lack of in-game content.. According to some analyses, the vehicles do not work as they should, there is poor detection of collisions and other negative points. The developer of Battlefield 2042, the DICE studio released an update right on the day of release, but it still wasn’t able to solve most of the problems and significantly improve the players’ experience.