Nubank launches ‘shopping’ function in its app

O Nubank launched this Tuesday (23) the “shopping” section in its app and already has different stores in the e-commerce, such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Dafiti and Allied (ALLD3).

According to fintech, in addition to e-commerce, the function Nubank’s “Shopping” will offer discounts, coupons and special prices to customers who pay directly through the app.

The functionality is already live, but it will gradually be made available to Nubank’s user base – reaching more than 40 million customers – over the next few days.

“With the best partners in the category, the vertical of Nubank e-commerce will expand the range of products and services offered through our app and continue to ensure the quality of experience and services we offer our customers.” Juan Carlos Guillermety, VP and General Manager of Marketplace at fintech.

How Nubank e-commerce works

Purchases must be made within the stores’ website, but the process starts within the Nubank application, which will redirect the user. The “Shopping” will have several options of sites and stores with exclusive partnerships, explains the company in a note. And he adds that he hopes to expand the number of partners in the coming weeks.

“Customers will have access to special prices, discounts and coupons when starting the shopping day by the app. Offers are not fixed and may vary over time”, adds the note.

According to fintech, the new ‘Shopping’ vertical is further evidence of the rapid portfolio expansion that Nubank has been experiencing in recent months.

“Nubank has increasingly diversified its product offering, which includes credit card, account for individuals and companies, investments, personal loan, insurance and, since July, has already listed partner products in its application, with transfers Remessa Online and, more recently, Creditas with loan with vehicle guarantee”, he specifies.

The news comes at an important moment for the digital bank: soon, fintech intends to go public on the stock exchange. the IPO of Nubank is scheduled for December, on the New York Stock Exchange.