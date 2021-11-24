Nutritional imbalance threatens the health of humans and the planet – 11/23/2021

Almost half of the world population suffers from an unbalanced diet, either due to excess or lack of food, a situation that also has an impact on the planet – alerts a report published this Tuesday (23).

The Global Nutrition Report (GNR), published annually, highlights that 48% of the planet’s population has health problems due to excess food, or excess of some components in their usual diet – such as meat – or lack of nutrients .

At the current pace, the world will not be able to meet eight of the nine nutrition goals proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO) by 2025, warns the text.

Among the goals are to reduce child malnutrition and stunting, as well as obesity among adults.

The report estimates that nearly 150 million children under the age of five are stunted, more than 45 million are malnourished, and nearly 40 million are overweight.

In addition, more than 40% of adults (2.2 billion people) are overweight, or obese.

“Predictable deaths from unbalanced diets have grown 15% since 2010 and unbalanced diets are responsible for 25% of all adult deaths today,” Renata Micha, director of the GNR’s Independent Expert Group, told AFP.

“World research shows that our diets have not improved in the last ten years and now represent a threat to the entire planet,” he explained.

– The importance of food -The report states that people in low-income countries do not eat enough vegetables and fruits.

In rich countries, the problem is an excess of red meat, dairy products and sugary drinks.

The consumption of ultra-processed foods has also increased: red and processed meats already represent five times more than the maximum recommendation per week.

The report also highlights that the current WHO nutritional goals do not mention the diet, except for the recommendation to avoid excess sodium.

The GNR calculates that global food demand caused nearly 35% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2018.

“Animal foods have a higher carbon footprint per product than plant foods,” explains the text.

Cattle are particularly responsible for this situation.

The GNR estimates that an annual budget of $4 billion would be needed through 2030 to tackle malnutrition, stunting and maternal anemia, as well as to meet breastfeeding goals.