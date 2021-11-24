‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ returns to the air in a new timetable on TV Globo | soap opera world

“Prepare your heart for the things I’m going to tell you…” That’s right, get ready for two very hot news.

Anyone who is passionate about soap operas like this person who writes here can already start programming. TV Globo launches a new timetable for our dramaturgy, right after the Newspaper Today. We’ll be able to kill the nostalgia for great classics from 6 and 7 times. 🙏

Remember moments of Catarina and Petruchio in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’. Edition: Marina Pirozi

Now for the second novelty, it’s good to sit down so you don’t fall for emotion.

▶ And pay attention to the date: from December 6th.

▶ In the video above, remember some moments of Catarina and Petruchio.

Yeah, I warned you that it would be strong emotions.

2 of 23 Catarina (Adriana Esteves) and Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) — Photo: Globo Catarina (Adriana Esteves) and Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) — Photo: Globo

Written by Walcyr Executioner and Mario Teixeira and inspired by the classic “The Tamed Shrew”, by William Shakespeare, “The Carnation and the Rose” is set in São Paulo in the 1920s and narrates the tumultuous romance between the rude hillbilly Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) and the genius Catherine (Adriana Esteves).

Catarina is a young woman ahead of her time, with feminist ideas and the eldest daughter of the banker Nicanor Baptist (Luis Melo). Temperamental and witless, she is known for driving all suitors on the run, to the point of earning the boys the nickname “Beast”.

3 of 23 Adriana Esteves, Eduardo Moscovis pose as Catarina and petruchio from ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Acervo Globo Adriana Esteves, Eduardo Moscovis pose as Catarina and petruchio from ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Acervo Globo

Julião Petruchio, on the other hand, owns a farm that manufactures cheese for sale in the city. Indebted, he takes a loan from his uncle, Cornelius (Ney Latorraca) and, to pay what he owes, he accepts the suggestion of courting Catarina. He pretends to be submissive and goofy, letting her manipulate him at will. Over time, Catarina begins to realize the qualities of her husband and falls in love with him. Petruchio also falls in love, but neither of the two gives an arm to support them and they live at odds.

See photos and check out some interesting facts:

4 of 23 Walcyr Carrasco is the author of ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Victor Pollak/Globo Walcyr Carrasco is the author of ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Victor Pollak/Globo

“O Cravo ea Rosa” marked the Globo debut of author Walcyr Carrasco, who later presented us with “Chocolate with pepper” (2003), “Soulmate” (2005), “Faces & Mouths(2009), “A Dona do Pedaço” (2019) among other great successes.

5 of 23 Scenographic city of ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Scenographic city of ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

That’s what you read. Twenty-six studio sets were built for the telenovela, among them the mansion art nouveau of banker Batista, character of Luís Melo.

The scenographic city set up at Estúdios Globo brought together 24 buildings that represented different environments, including a bakery, a church, a barbershop, a grocery store, a boarding house, a dancing, the façade of Revista Feminina and shop windows.

A tram adapted to an electric cart transported around 20 people around the city. The Fordinho Club, which brings together collectors of old vehicles in São Paulo, provided the soap opera with seven Ford Model T cars, launched between 1919 and 1927.

6 of 23 A farm located on Ilha de Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, served as the location for Petruchio’s farm in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo A farm located on Ilha de Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, served as the location for Petruchio’s farm in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

A site located on Ilha de Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, served as the location for Petruchio’s farm. The house, the stable, the pigsty, the chicken coop and the place for the manufacture of cheese were set there.

For the scenes in which the characters appeared making cheese, the production team had the help of a cooperative, which provided 30 ready-made cheeses a day, in addition to 60 liters of liquid milk and 60 liters of sour milk.

7 of 23 Catarina (Adriana Esteves) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Catarina (Adriana Esteves) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

About a thousand pieces were part of the costumes of “O Cravo ea Rosa“, 600 of which were made exclusively for the telenovela. The rest, reused from the broadcaster’s collection, had their modeling resized.

8 of 23 Costumes for ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Costume for ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

the costume designer Beth Filipecki he says that he used films and characters from literature to create the costumes for the characters. She was inspired by the Emília doll, from “Sítio do Picapau Amarelo”, for example, to create the look of Catarina. The protagonist’s striking personality was translated into modern clothes in bright colors, with some men’s accessories, such as ties.

Want more? Remind the characters:

9 of 23 Catarina Batista (Adriana Esteves) and Julio Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Catarina Batista (Adriana Esteves) and Julio Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

10 of 23 Leandra Leal and Ângelo Antônio were Bianca and Professor Edmundo in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Acervo Globo Leandra Leal and Ângelo Antônio were Bianca and Professor Edmundo in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Acervo Globo

11 of 23 Josefa, Eva Todor’s character, in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Acervo Globo Josefa, Eva Todor’s character, in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Acervo Globo

12 of 23 Eduardo Moscovis, Ney Latorraca, Maria Padilha, Adriana Esteves in a scene from ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Acervo Globo Eduardo Moscovis, Ney Latorraca, Maria Padilha, Adriana Esteves in a scene from ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Acervo Globo

13 of 23 Eva Todor, Ney Latorraca, Maria Padilha in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Eva Todor, Ney Latorraca, Maria Padilha in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

14 of 23 Bianca Batista (Leandra Leal) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Bianca Batista (Leandra Leal) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

15 of 23 Lindinha de Oliveira (Vanessa Gerbelli) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Lindinha de Oliveira (Vanessa Gerbelli) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

16 of 23 Joaquim de Almeida Leal (Carlos Vereza) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Joaquim de Almeida Leal (Carlos Vereza) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

17 de 23 Januário dos Santos (Taumaturgo Ferreira) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Januário dos Santos (Taumaturgo Ferreira) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

18 of 23 Edmundo das Neves (Ângelo Antônio) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Edmundo das Neves (Ângelo Antônio) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

19 of 23 Joana Penaforte (Tássia Camargo) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Joana Penaforte (Tássia Camargo) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

20 of 23 Heitor Lacerda de Moura (Rodrigo Faro) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Heitor Lacerda de Moura (Rodrigo Faro) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

21 of 23 Calixto de Oliveira (Pedro Paulo Rangel) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Calixto de Oliveira (Pedro Paulo Rangel) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

22 of 23 Dalva Lacerda Pinto (Bia Nunnes) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo Dalva Lacerda Pinto (Bia Nunnes) in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ — Photo: Globo

23 of 23 Miriam Freeland in the soap opera ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ went to Candoca — Photo: Globo Miriam Freeland in the soap opera ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ went to Candoca — Photo: Globo

Take the quiz and remember five famous murders in soap operas

Which Gloria Perez soap bar would you like to go to after the pandemic?