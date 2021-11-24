‘Offside player didn’t hurt the goalkeeper’

Former Palmeiras goalkeeper mocked Hulk’s second-half goal, which defined a 2-2 draw with Atlético-MG, at Allianz Parque, by Brasileirão

cheering idol of palm trees, ex-goalkeeper Marcos did not settle for the refereeing of the match against Atlético-MG, this Tuesday (23), at Allianz Parque, by the brazilian. Through social networks, the former player mocked the fact that a goal by striker Hulk, from rooster, have been validated in the second half, setting the game result in 2 to 2.

Through social media, Saint Mark posted an image of the bid, where midfielder Nacho Fernández appears in an offside position, alone, inside the area. In the view of the former player, the goal should have been disallowed, as the Argentine midfielder would have interfered in the move and hindered goalkeeper Jailson.

“Just for the record, today, the offside player did not disturb the goalkeeper”, wrote Marcos, on social networks.

Marcos also made a clear mention of Palmeiras’ goal annulled last Saturday (20), against the strength, by Brasileirão. On the occasion, Patrick de Paula risked a shot from outside the area. Gustavo Gómez moved to dodge the ball. The referee noted that he was offside, stating that the Paraguayan defender hindered goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck in the bid.

Hulk’s goal was scored 15 minutes into the second half, right after Palmeiras made it 2-1 on the scoreboard, with Deyverson. Atlético’s shirt number 7 took the ball away from the defense by alviverde and dropped the bomb from outside the area, without any chance of defense for Jailson.

With the tie, the club from Minas Gerais, which is the isolated leader of the Brasileirão with 75 points, now needs to add just five more points, without depending on other results, to confirm the two-time championship. Remember that there are four rounds left for the competition.

Palmeiras, in turn, which at the moment has one more game, remains in third place with 59 points. On Saturday (27), the team from São Paulo decides the title of Libertadores Conmebol 2021 with the Flamengo, in Montevideo, Uruguay, with live broadcast of FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.