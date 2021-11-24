Oil moves ahead and ignores US-led burning of reserves; Petrobras fires

SAO PAULO – The price of oil barrels registered a strong increase this Tuesday (23), the same day the White House announced, in the morning, the burning of about 50 million barrels that are in reserves to lower the value of the commodity. Brent barrel, at 3:50 pm, advances 3.32%, trading at US$ 82.46, and WTI is up 2.55%, at US$ 78.72.

Likewise, Petrobras shares (PETR3;PETR4) also soared, respectively, 5.18% and 6.07%.

Speaking to the press, advisers to President Joe Biden explained that the initiative seeks to remedy the supply problem, which has been increasing with the post-pandemic resumption, and demand, which is still hampered by logistical problems caused by restrictions to contain the disease.

Representatives said the country led an initiative that has several other major oil consumers. “President Joe Biden has been working with countries around the world to address sourcing challenges as the world exits the pandemic,” said the adviser.

In addition to the United States, India has already confirmed that it will release around five million barrels. The UK must make 1.5 million available. Large consumers such as Japan, South Korea and China have already attested that they will participate in the movement, but have not yet disclosed the quantities they will release to the market.

Oil-consuming countries are repeating a move that has not been seen for about ten years: in 2011, the United States and more than 20 member countries of the International Energy Agency agreed to sell 60 million barrels of reserves to contain the commodity’s rise in through the Libyan war.

Even with the initiative, oil continues to advance

In the afternoon, however, oil rose after speeches by Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In a videoconference, Barkindo said that the organization will continue to monitor the price of oil and that, at the moment, an increase in production could devalue the price of barrels in an uninteresting way for the cartel, since the emergence of the fourth wave of covid-19 if Europe consolidates, there should be a sharp drop in demand.

In addition to signaling that OPEC will maintain, at least momentarily, its position of not accelerating production, despite pressure from consuming countries, barrels rise, according to analysts, due to a negative interpretation of the American initiative by the market.

“It is a contradictory move to release reserves, increasing supply, and the product to be rising. The comments are that this is a temporary measure, which will not change the structural problem of high oil prices”, explained Henrique Esteter, market specialists at InfoMoney.

In 2019, global oil consumption in Brazil was around 100 million barrels a day. The number contrasts with the amount released by the US, which could only supply half a day of global demand.

In addition, Esteter points out that the market is also waiting to see how OPEC will react to the initiative of consumer countries. “OPEC could withdraw the pace of monthly growth due to this one-off movement. In the future, if that happens, the demand would remain high and the countries would have even smaller stocks of oil”, he added.

Although the United States indicates that it is willing to continue keeping oil and gas “accessible”, it is still disputed how the country, which has already been experiencing problems with its public spending, will manage to maintain this battle.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related