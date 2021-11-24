On loan from Corinthians, Madson has a good start at Estrela Amadora, in Portugal

On the last day of the August transfer window, Corinthians loaned attacking midfielder Madson to Estrela Amadora, a club from Portugal. In his first experience abroad, the 22-year-old has a good start.

Madson has already played in eight games, starting seven of them and scoring one goal, in addition to contributing an assist. The goal scored by the player even happened on his debut as a starter, in a 3-0 victory against Ferreiras. The assistance was given against Leixões, a match that ended 1-0.

In this period in which the attacking midfielder started as a starter, Estrela Amadora was unbeaten, with five wins and two draws. Last Saturday, Madson was preserved for the Portugal Cup match, but should be available for the game against Benfica B, by Liga Portugal 2, next Monday.

Before going to the Portuguese club, the athlete played for Santa Cruz in the first half of 2021. At Corinthians, Madson was hired in 2019, for the Sub-20. He had some opportunities in the professional team and was loaned, in 2020, to Fortaleza e Oeste. The player’s contract is valid until June 2023.

