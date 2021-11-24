‘One game in heaven, another in hell’

Henrique Dourado explained the differences between playing for Palmeiras and Flamengo, who will play in the Libertadores final

Henrique Dourado knows the two sides of palm trees and Flamengo, who will face each other in the final of the Libertadores Conmebol at the Centenário Stadium, this Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT), with live broadcast by FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+.

“I lived both clubs. The pressure is very high in both [equipes] because they invest a lot and need results. Palmeiras is more external pressure, from the press and everything else. Flamengo too, but it also involves of being one game in heaven and another in hell. That’s Flamengo, that’s what moves the athlete too. That’s why a lot of people joke: ‘Today I’m in heaven, but ‘little feet’ on the ground because I could be in hell in the next game’ (laughter). The pressure is constant in both”, said the player, from Henan Jianye, from China, to ESPN.com.br.

The center forward gained national prominence when he defended Verdão at the 2014 Brazilian Nationals. He was largely responsible for preventing the team’s fall – in the centenary year – to Serie B by scoring 14 goals and being the second top scorer in the competition. He then returned to the club in 2019 for a quick pass after recovering from a broken leg. However, he saw the emergence of most of the boys who shone in the 2020 Libertadores conquest, such as Patrick de Paula, Danilo, Gabriel Veron, among others.

“I often say that football is planning. It’s not overnight. Since the administration of former president Paulo Nobre, who is largely responsible for this because he managed to organize and maintain the plan. I played at Palmeiras in 2014 and then in 2019, when the structure became first-world, really top”, he praised.

For Flamengo, Henrique played the 2018 season, after being top scorer for the Brasileirão by Fluminense. At Gávea, he lived a complicated year because of the lack of titles, as the team finished second at the Brazilian Nationals, fell in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and did not win the State. The striker left the red-black team in February 2019, a few months before the club had the most victorious year in the last three decades: champions of Carioca, Brasileiro and Libertadores.

“Flamengo had lost the titles in previous years and then made excellent and punctual signings. Flamengo started to build a strong squad, I could see they would go far”, said the player, who scored 14 goals in 43 games for the club from Gávea.

Getty Images

Despite having a deep knowledge of the two squads, Henrique chose not to point out which club will be the winner on Saturday at the Centenário stadium in Montevideo.

“I see that when it comes to a final of this size and weight, there’s no way to predict anything. Both teams prepared for this. The emotional will be the difference in this big game. Both Palmeiras and Flamengo have very solid base categories, so much so that many players go out to be sold to other teams. This has also been the difference. I’ll have to wake up earlier to follow this final because I don’t want to lose at all”, concluded.