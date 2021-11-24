Outbreak of itchy skin lesions: find out what possible causes are being investigated in Greater Recife | Pernambuco

Human scabies, allergies and diseases caused by mosquitoes are some of the possibilities raised by specialists and Health Departments in Greater Recife as the cause of the outbreak of people with skin lesions that cause itching. Until this Tuesday (23), at least 185 cases were reported in three cities in the Metropolitan Region, according to municipal health departments.

The first cases appear in Recife, at the beginning of last month. Since October 1st, 117 people with symptoms have been counted.

In Camaragibe, there were 62 registrations until this Tuesday morning. Paulista, the third city to register patients, had three more people, bringing the total to six (See the districts with records below).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

An outbreak is any disease or illness that is outside the norm. The infectious disease specialist at the University Hospital Oswaldo Cruz Demetrius Montenegro monitors the investigations of the cases as a specialist and is part of the committee that works with the Recife City Hall.

“The cause is not yet known. Some dermatologists have already seen the lesions and each person presents it in a different way. As you do not have a pattern in the presentation of these lesions, it is more difficult for you to find a cause for this condition”, explained the infectious disease specialist. .

Recife residents complain of itchiness and skin lesions

On November 19, the Center for Surveillance and Response to Public Health Emergencies of the State Health Department issued a technical note that guided health services and professionals to notify, within 24 hours, the Center for Strategic Information on Surveillance in Health (Cievs) of the state on cases of people with skin lesions and itchiness.

The guidance, given after the start of investigations in Recife, is valid for the identification of all types of injuries since October 1st, with or without symptoms of fever or diarrhea and is valid for all municipalities in the First Regional Health, which includes all cities in the Metropolitan Region of Recife, among others.

“When investigating an outbreak like this, all the possibilities have to be taken into account. We have not yet found an answer to justify all the cases and that is what we are after,” stated Montenegro.

The State Health Department said, in a note, that it is working with the capital on the investigation and offering technical support to city halls that have registered cases similar to those in Recife, but that it still checks the information “with the municipal secretariats for official notification”.

Scabies, known as scabies, is one of the possibilities investigated by the three municipalities. “Some people have lesions that are very similar to scabies. When treated, it gets good. But there are others in which the lesions do not look like scabies and, even with treatment, it doesn’t improve,” said Montenegro.

The doctor from the municipality of Paulista Jonas Lopes explained that the diagnosis for the case of scabies is clinical, but that laboratory tests can be done to confirm the condition. The laboratory test is done by a small scraping of a skin sample where the presence of the type mite is investigated. Sarcopts scabiei variety hominis, which causes the disease.

The contagion of the disease happens between humans through direct contact with the infected person or through contaminated clothing and other objects. “The diagnosis is basically clinical, the manifestation more of itching [sensação de coceira], these skin lesions, which are reddened associated with itching and scaling”, informed Lopes.

Doctor explains case of patients who had lesions and itching, but did not get better with medicine for scabies

Paulista’s doctor said he saw mother and daughter with symptoms that appeared to be scabies in early November. Both had red, itchy lesions, but no record of fever or shortness of breath. “I prescribed the treatment thinking about scabies, but there was no improvement in their condition. They came back to me and said they didn’t get better,” he recalled.

Lopes informed that the treatment, if the diagnosis is scabies, is done with the use of oral medication and also at the site of the lesions. “If it doesn’t get better, we repeat it after seven days. Usually the disease lasts around 15 days”, said the doctor (see video above).

According to the director of epidemiological surveillance of Paulista, Júlio César Pereira, laboratory tests were not performed in any of the six reported cases. “We still don’t have closed protocols for the issue of laboratory diagnosis”, said the director.

Demetrius Montenegro pointed out that one of the difficulties in investigating the causes of the outbreak is being able to perform this test to diagnose scabies because people have already started treatment. With the presence of the drug, the test’s ability to detect the mite decreases.

In Camaragibe, 30 of the 62 reported cases had a medical suspicion of being scabies, but tests have not yet been carried out, according to the director of Health Surveillance in the municipality, Geraldo Vieira. However, it was noteworthy that, in some families, only one or two people in the household had symptoms.

“The difference is that, when it’s an infectious disease, one person in the house spreads to all. For example, if it were something like a virus or bacteria, it wouldn’t only catch one person in a house,” pointed out Vieira.

Demetrius Montenegro explained that, although there are cases of only one person with symptoms at home, there are also cases in which the whole family has symptoms, which also makes it difficult to investigate a single cause.

Three municipalities confirm cases of skin lesions due to red spots

The three municipalities have started research to try to identify whether the lesions are related to arboviruses transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, such as dengue, Zika virus and chikungunya.

In November of this year, the capital of Pernambuco reported that between January 3 and October 23 this year it registered an increase of 453% in confirmed cases of arboviruses, compared to the same period last year.

The possibility of the outbreak being related to diseases transmitted by Aedes argypti was not excluded, but it is “completely in the background”, said infectologist Demetrius Montenegro, pointing out that some of the patients have already undergone serological tests.

“A serological analysis was performed and no relationship was found between people who are having these lesions with positive tests for both dengue, zika and chikungunya,” he said.

The director of Health Surveillance of Camaragibe stated that, from what was seen even in the city, the lesions do not resemble those of those with arboviruses. “The lesions are different, they are bigger than the skin rash [manchas vermelhas]”, declared Geraldo Vieira.

Another point that makes zika, dengue and chikungunya a remote possibility, according to Demetrius Montenegro, is the fact that people do not have fever or body pain. “Around 85% to 90% only have skin lesions and itching. There is no fever, no pain in the body. It is very difficult for us to be able to believe in the hypothesis that it is arbovirus,” he pointed out.

Allergy and environmental factors

In Camaragibe, analysis of the water consumed by people is being carried out. “We are studying whether it is something transmitted by bathing or drinking water. There are many wells, wells and water sources [na cidade]”, pointed out Geraldo Vieira.

According to infectologist Montenegro, the hypothesis of a cause linked to environmental imbalance was not ruled out either.

“The first cases started in two communities in Recife that are right next to the Dois Irmãos forest. [na Zona Oeste]. And from there it spread to Camaragibe, which is also an area glued to the forest. We cannot fail to investigate the possibility of a certain environmental imbalance”, explained the expert.

He informed that the possibilities being investigated are multiple. “It could be some kind of plant that might be giving off some substance like pollen, some kind of insect near the forest, some kind of mite from some animals”, he said.

Analyzes of insects and other animals are also being carried out to verify if they are causing allergies both in the capital and in Camaragibe.

“Many of the skin lesions look like an allergic reaction. You have several possibilities of what it can cause. In this situation, the cause could be in the environment. Is it something from the water? Something from the forest? Insect? It’s much more difficult because it doesn’t you can only look for the person who is affected, you have to look for the environment,” declared Demetrius.

Professionals from various fields such as veterinarians, biologists and epidemiologists are involved in the research, according to Montenegro.

Investigations of other possibilities

In the form used by the city of Recife and followed by the municipal administration of Paulista, information is listed such as the date of onset of symptoms, evolution of the manifestation of skin lesions and possible contacts with similar cases.

Another point that makes the diagnosis difficult, explained Montenegro, is the possibility of overlapping diseases, that is, the person has more than one health problem, such as an allergy and an injury from another cause. “In addition to having a skin problem for another cause, there may be this problem with the lesion, which confuses even more,” he said.

The recommendation of all municipalities for people who feel symptoms of intense itching and redness in the body is to look for a Basic Health Unit so that possible treatments and investigation of the clinical case can be started.

In addition, Demetrius Montengro reinforced that the ideal is not to pass medication without medical guidance and diagnosis, even so that there is no worsening of symptoms. With the person going to the health unit, epidemiological surveillance is triggered.

“This notification is extremely important for the epidemiological surveillance to carry out the entire investigation and exclude if necessary”, pointed out the infectious disease specialist.

2 of 2 Infographic shows locations where cases of itchy skin lesions have been reported — Photo: Art G1 Infographic shows places where cases of skin lesions that cause itching have been recorded — Photo: Art G1