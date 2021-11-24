Outbreak of mysterious itching worries doctors in Greater Recife – 11/24/2021 – Daily life

An outbreak of lesions that cause itchy skin has worried health professionals in Greater Recife in recent weeks. As of this Tuesday morning (23), 185 cases of injuries have been registered in three cities in the metropolitan region.

The first cases emerged in early October in the region, but intensified late last month and early this month. In the capital, there are 117 cases, while the others are distributed between Camaragibe and Paulista, with 62 and 6, respectively.

According to the concept of health, an outbreak is characterized by the rapid expansion of a disease in a particular region.

Patients report skin lesions, mainly on the trunk and arms, accompanied by itching. There are no records of worsening of the condition, so far.

In Recife, the lesions that cause itchy skin are under investigation by the municipality with support from the Health Department of Pernambuco.

The main hypotheses, as found by the sheet, are human scabies, allergy, or a type of mosquito-caused arbovirus. There is still no conclusion of the findings.

A technical note from the Pernambuco Health Department, dated November 19, rules out a possible outbreak of foodborne illnesses.

The document guides professionals from health facilities to notify cases within 24 hours to the Cievs (Strategic Information Center on Health Surveillance), of the Health Department of Pernambuco.

For now, the outbreak is characterized as “skin lesions to be cleared up”.

In a statement, the Recife Health Department said that “it maintains contact with the State Health Department, with the Aggeu Magalhães Institute (Fiocruz Pernambuco), with an epidemiologist and an infectious disease physician, in order to obtain conclusions about the cases “.

According to the folder, investigations are carried out through laboratory tests and actions in localities with cases, including the capture of mosquitoes and mites. Also according to the secretariat, will be carried out this week, skin scraping tests on people who showed symptoms.

The guidance of the Health Department of Recife is that people do not self-medicate and keep their hands sanitized. In addition, the recommendation is to seek a health facility to receive medical care and treat symptoms.

In Camaragibe, a city neighboring Recife, the city’s Health Surveillance is carrying out a clinical epidemiological study with the collection of information about the diagnoses, case by case, of patients treated at the unit.

“In addition, the Surveillance carries out an entomological study to identify possible insects or arthropods that are causing the complications. The water from the supply network in the houses is also being collected for analysis”, says, in a note, the city hall.

Also through a statement, the City Hall of Paulista says it conducts investigations on the six cases already confirmed in the city. The municipality considers it “relevant” to receive information about cases in the same family or in people close to someone who already has skin lesions.