Outbreak of mysterious skin disease that causes injuries affects more than 100 people in Pernambuco

The health authorities of Recife and Camaragibe, in the metropolitan region of the capital of Pernambuco, are investigating the outbreak of an unidentified disease that causes skin lesions. so far, at least 117 people had the symptoms.
The frames are from skin lesions, especially trunk and arms, and itching. Authorities ask that patients who present symptoms seek a health facility to confirm the infection by the disease.
You first cases were reported on October 1st of this year with five children from Córrego da Fortuna and Sítio dos Macacos, in the North Zone of the capital Recife.
Health surveillance of municipalities issued an epidemiological alert so that health units and public and private networks immediately notify new cases of injuries that follow this pattern.
By way of note, the municipal secretary of health in Recife stated that it is seeking to clarify the reason for the injuries and that the cases have been discussed with clinical teams and that epidemiological, entomological and laboratory investigations are ongoing.
“It is important to highlight that, until now, there has been no record of aggravation associated with the appearance of skin lesions in patients”, stated the municipal health department of Recife.
