Pacheco: Congress to regulate secret budget

× Reproduction/TV Senado/YouTube

In a press conference given recently, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that, still this year, a draft resolution of the National Congress to regulate the execution of the so-called general rapporteur amendments.

Despite that, Pacheco (photo) did not make it clear whether in the legislative proposal it will be possible to know who was the author of the requests for the execution of the amendments. This is the main determination of the Federal Supreme Court, which suspended the execution of the so-called “rapporteur amendments” in 2021, an artifice also known as “secret budget”.

In addition, Pacheco confirmed that there will be a joint act of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate to comply with the decision of the Supreme Court. In the STF decision, the ministers forced the Congress to adopt, within 30 days, transparency measures, ensuring wide public access to all demands of parliamentarians on the distribution of this type of splice.

“The idea is to make a joint act of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate, establish a procedure to comply with this decision and, in relation to the 2020 and 2021 budget, make the most transparent demonstration possible about the destination of these resources. Every penny of these public resources is perfectly possible to gauge what was the use for the good of the public interest, of each resource that was committed from these so-called rapporteur amendments”, said Pacheco.

“At the same time, we are going to improve and make a proposal, based on the Supreme Court’s decision, which signals an important essence of providing maximum transparency, of identifying ways of measuring what motivates the general rapporteur of the budget, the requests, the requests and the reasons for each of those situations at the time prior to the rapporteur’s amendment”, declared the president of the Senate, without being clear if, in the draft resolution, it will be possible to know the author of the suggestion for the general rapporteur’s amendment.