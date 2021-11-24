Palm trees or Flamengo? Mauro Cezar surprises by naming if there is a favorite for the Libertadores final

Credit: Reproduction

The countdown goes to Palmeiras and Flamengo, opponents next Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT), in the match that is worth the Libertadores title. In the box “Fala, Maurão” this Tuesday (23), the commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira, columnist for UOL Esporte, evaluated the scenario that the two teams arrive for the confrontation at the Centenário stadium.

Despite the red-black team coming at a better time, with eight games unbeaten, the journalist said that there is no favorite, given the instability shown by the two teams recently.

“It’s a seesaw. Palmeiras was doing badly, a long streak without winning, and they won a few good games, then lost three. And Flamengo, which was eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, playing ridiculously against Athletico-PR, lost points to other teams and ends up recovering in these last games”, said Mauro.

“Both teams have been very erratic this season, especially these past few months. This shows a game without any favorites in Uruguay”, added the commentator.

“Palmeiras came from a winning streak and lost their last 3 games and is playing an important match against Atlético-MG today at Allianz Parque, for Brasileirão. Important because Galo is looking for the title, and Palmeiras who, even playing with the reserve team, need to satisfy their fans or will they lose again? Four straight losses before the Libertadores final? That’s not good, it doesn’t make things calm and peaceful on the eve of a match of this importance”, pointed out Mauro Cezar.

While Palmeiras host Galo, at Allianz Parque, Flamengo visit Grêmio, also adopting a mixed formation, in order to spare their main players.

