Palmeiras performances: Deyverson looted and Wesley give work in good game against Atlético-MG | palm trees

Deyverson [ATA]: was one of the great characters of the confrontation, starting with the disagreements with the Hulk and the stack many times above the rest of the athletes. But with the ball he also stood out, with good passes and even scored his goal. Grade: 7.0

wesley [ATA]: another Palmeirense that bothered Atlético-MG a lot, scored a beautiful goal in the first half and charged the opposing defense with his individual plays on the left side. One of the highlights of Verdão. Grade: 7.0

Patrick de Paula [VOL]: he made a pair of defensive midfielders with Gabriel Menino, as when the two went up to professional in 2020 and played well, both in scoring and in the ball. He missed a penalty, but redeemed himself soon after by taking the corner kick to Deyverson’s goal. Grade: 6.5

Gabriel Veron [ATA]: in a season hampered by injuries, the boy arrives in the final physically fitter and with a good performance, especially in the first half. Gave the assistance for Wesley’s goal. Grade: 6.5

See the notes of Palmeiras players:

jailson [GOL]: 5.0

Marcos Rocha [LAD]: 6.5

Danilo Barbosa [ZAG]: 6.0

Kuscevic [ZAG]: 6.0

Renan [ZAG]: 6.0

Jorge [LAE]: 6.0

(Victor Luis [LAE]: 5.0)

Patrick de Paula [VOL]: 6.5

Gabriel Boy [VOL]: 5.5

(Matthew Fernandes [VOL]: 5.5)

Gabriel Veron [ATA]: 6.5

(Breno Lopes [ATA]: 6.0)

wesley [ATA]: 7.0

(Willian [ATA]: 5.5)

Deyverson [ATA]: 7.0