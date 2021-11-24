Palmeiras x Flamengo: Find out how much the champion of the Libertadores 2021 will receive in awards

The final game of Libertadores 2021, between Palmeiras and Flamengo, this Saturday, the 27th of November, may confirm a jackpot for one of the Brazilian clubs. In Montevideo, Uruguay, the Centenário stadium will stage the decision of the competition. And, whoever wins the Libertadores title, will receive an award that exceeds 120 million reais.

Palmeiras x Flamengo: Libertadores final will be this Saturday (Photo: Publicity/Conmebol)

The Group Stage, which features three home games and three away games, totals $3 million for participating clubs. In the Round of 16, the 16 classified earn another $1.05 million each. The value increases on Wednesdays: the winning teams received another US$1.5 million. The semi-finalists already guarantee 2 million dollars in their pockets.

The final, which will be at 5 pm (GMT), justifies the teams’ desire for Eternal Glory. In addition to the Libertadores cup and the title of being the best team in Latin America, the winner receives US$ 15 million dollars (about R$ 84.1 million).

The runner-up will take home $6 million (R$33.6 million). In other words, even being second place, Flamengo or Palmeiras will raise at least an amount of R$ 73 million along the Libertadores. The total varies depending on the dollar price.

During the pandemic, some matches took place with the gates closed. However, in other past seasons, the amounts raised for all the involvement of the champion club may have gone beyond this amount, after all, the box office money for the games is added to the amount.

Libertadores award exceeds R$100 million (Arte L!/Rodrigo Portella)

Therefore, there are around R$ 126 million given by Conmebol in awards. Remember that the victor, Palmeiras or Flamengo, will have a guaranteed place in the Club World Cup, in Qatar. English Chelsea is already classified for having won the Champions League.

Understand below how the Libertadores reward system works:

Group phase: US$ 3 million (R$ 16 million)

Round of 16: US$ 1.05 million (R$ 5 million)

Quarter Finals: US$ 1.5 million (R$ 8 million)

Semifinal: US$ 2 million (R$ 11 million)

Runner-up: US$ 6 million (R$ 33 million)

Champion: US$ 15 million (R$ 84 million)