Passengers pay to sleep on buses without a destination in Hong Kong

Paying to sleep on a bus? In Hong Kong, this is the bet made by a new tour bus company that offers trips without a destination. The offer is presented as a solution to combat insomnia problems.

On a sunny Sunday, about 70 passengers – among them lively children and retirees with gray hair – board two large double-decker buses. Final destination: “nowhere”. The first is a “silent bus” on which people can sleep; the other a classic tour bus.

The 85-kilometer journey begins in a lively neighborhood of the city, before traveling along coastal highways and arriving at Hong Kong airport, which has been almost deserted since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. While some enjoy the view, others put on earplugs and eye masks, quickly plunging into Morpheus’ arms for five hours – the length of the bus ride, which passes through various tourist spots.

“I believe that everyone has had the experience of not being able to sleep at home, whereas on a bus you can sleep very soundly because it rocks and vibrates,” explains Ho Wai, a recent supporter of these silent buses, to AFP.

“All Hong Kongers are stressed with work, with real estate prices, with life, and now we can’t travel,” he laments, referring to strict quarantine regulations to combat covid-19, which have virtually isolated Hong Kong from the rest of the world. “With all the accumulated stress, I believe that many Hong Kong residents don’t sleep well,” he says.

feeling of traveling

Another passenger, Matthew Chick, also decided to join the trip in hopes of solving the sleep problems of the past few weeks. He can’t, however, take his eyes off the window. “The day is too beautiful to sleep in,” says the 29-year-old.

Ticket prices range from 99 to 399 HKD (between US$12.73 and US$51.25). Second floor seats are more expensive.

According to the president and contractor of Ulu Travel, Frankie Chow, the chosen routes have as few traffic lights as possible to reduce stops, which can wake passengers. For him, the purpose of these trips is twofold: that people who have difficulty sleeping can take a nap and offer a moment of relaxation to Hong Kong people who want to do a little tourism, after 20 months of closing the borders.

The government’s “zero coronavirus” strategy has kept the infection rate low, but has completely isolated this international business hub. “I used to go to the airport every month (to travel),” says one of the passengers, who asked not to be identified. “In addition to sleeping, this trip gives us the feeling of traveling”, he explains.



