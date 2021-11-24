Paulo Gustavo’s mother suffers a domestic accident and reveals health status

Just over four months after the actor’s death Paulo Gustavo, Niterói City Hall promoted an event in honor of the artist this Monday afternoon (22). Two statues in honor of the comedian, who died a victim of Covid-19, were installed in the city. He is represented in one of them, while the other is inspired by Dona Herminia, the most famous character played by him.

Dea Lucia, Paulo’s mother, attended the event and surprised her when she arrived in a wheelchair and with her legs immobilized. She was contacted by the Splash portal and revealed that she had a domestic accident. “’Old’, at 74 years old, I closed a door with force and the doorknob came out in my hand, I ended up falling backwards.. I took exams and had to be in a wheelchair, but everything is fine. Tomorrow my grandchildren will stay at my house and for them it will be a novelty, right? A party. They’re going to play with Grandma’s chair as if it were a toy car,” Déa said.

Finally, Déa paid tribute to her son and, very moved, said that she will record videos and write letters so that her grandchildren, Romeu and Gael, will not forget the comedian’s relationship with Niterói. “Their father always loved this city a lot. I wanted to have it registered in his films and works. I need my grandchildren never to forget this. I will also record videos telling about the importance of Dona Herminia in her father’s career. They need to have this recorded in their memory forever,” he concluded.

Thales Bretas also paid tributes

The dermatologist was also present at the inauguration of the statues in honor of Paulo Gustavo. Thales Bretas, who is the actor’s widower. He was contacted by Quem magazine and told that he fell in love with Niterói after meeting the father of his children.

“I went to Rio, met Paulo, and ended up falling in love with him and Niterói. I think it’s really cool that he always portrays in his movies. He really spoke about the city with a lot of love and affection, and I think he really managed to portray that for all of Brazil. He carried it everywhere and into the house too”, he said.

Last week, Thales Bretas announced that he would donate several of the actor’s outfits to a charity auction for the 50th anniversary of Doctors Without Borders (MSF). The event took place this Monday night (22) and was posted on Thales’ Instagram.