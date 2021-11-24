Payet bottle-throwing fan convicted and banned for five years from stadiums | french football

the fan that threw the bottle that hit Dimitri Payet was sentenced, on Tuesday, to six months in prison. The penalty will only be served if he commits another crime within five years. The shirt 10 of Olympique de Marseille was hit during a match against Lyon, last Sunday, away from home, in the French Championship.
The perpetrator of the act of violence is identified by the French press as Wilfried S, 32, and the father of a little girl. He will also not be able to attend the Lyon stadium, where the infraction took place, for the next five years. The French Public Ministry had demanded six months in prison.
He was detained shortly after the incident. In testimony to the judge at his trial, Wilfried said he has been a Lyon fan for 20 years, goes to at least 15 games a year for the team, but claimed that he committed the act “out of the euphoria of the moment”.
– I did not want to hit Dimitri Payet, against whom I have nothing. I am not anti-Marseille. It was the euphoria of the moment. Several objects were thrown, I don’t know why I threw that bottle – declared the aggressor, according to the newspaper “Le Parisien”.
This was the latest in a series of violent acts in French football that have led to the suspension of several matches this season in the first division, such as the Nice x Olympique Marseille suspension.
Payet, from Olympique de Marseille, leaves the field with a trio of referees and Bruno Guimarães, from Lyon, after being hit by a full bottle — Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
In light of the situation, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced this Tuesday that the government will present measures to improve security in stadiums in 15 days. He met with leaders of various clubs, French football authorities and the ministers of justice and sport.
The meeting addressed the prohibition of access of violent fans to the stadiums, the security of the arenas and private security, as well as the process of suspending a match in progress.