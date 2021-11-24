PEC dos Precatórios: report defines permanent Brazil Aid and does not indicate source of funds | Policy

The opinion confirms the permanent nature of the Auxílio Brasil program — created to replace Bolsa Família —, as Bezerra had already announced, and does not define what will be the source of resources destined to fund the new social program.

>>> Read more below the opinion details of the rapporteur.

Last Monday (22), the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, stated that the government has not yet identified a permanent source of funds that will allow it to fund Brazil Aid in the amount of R$400.

Among other points, the PEC dos Precatórios limits the annual payment of the Union’s debts recognized by the courts and alters the period for calculating inflation, which readjusts the spending ceiling.

According to government estimates, if approved, the PEC will make room for more than R$106 billion in the budget.

Reading of the PEC of the precatório should take place next Wednesday (24), says Fernando Bezerra

Negotiations for PEC voting

The definition that Auxílio Brasil should be permanent was a requirement of senators during the negotiations in Bezerra for the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios.

Parliamentarians pointed out the possibility that the program would have electoral purposes and last only until 2022.

The permanence of the program was not foreseen in the text approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

1 of 1 Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) — Photo: Leopoldo Silva/Agência Senado Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) — Photo: Leopoldo Silva/Agência Senado

In the opinion, Bezerra argues that there was a need to provide for “a perennial program to fight poverty.” He claims that it is not possible “to define its sources of financing from the 2023 financial year onwards”.

Bezerra also cites an article in the Constitution according to which “social assistance will be provided to those who need it” and stipulates as an objective of public assistance policy “the reduction of the socioeconomic vulnerability of families in poverty or extreme poverty”.

In all, Fernando Bezerra made seven changes in relation to the text approved by the Chamber on November 9th. g1 columnist Gerson Camarotti said that the House’s summit sent messages to the Senate that it will not accept “significant” changes to the text.

The rapporteur presented a complement and defined greater “predictability” in the payment of court orders referring to the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education (Fundef). The text provides a schedule for the payment of annual installments, with the payment of:

40% until April 30th;

30% until August 31st;

30% until December 31st.

There is also a forecast that the revenues should be applied “in the maintenance and development of public elementary education and in the enhancement of teaching”.

“We defined that at least 60% of the resources should be transferred to teaching professionals, including retirees and pensioners, in the form of allowances, its incorporation in remuneration, retirement or pension prohibited”, wrote the rapporteur.