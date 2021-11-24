Pelotas City Hall

This Tuesday (23), the Mayor Paula Mascarenhas it’s the vice Mayor, Idemar Barz participated of the construction project launch event of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Unimed Pelotas Hospital/RS and also of commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Unimed Federation/RS, which took place at the Health Complex, located in the Três Vendas district. At the time, the town hall was honored because partnership with institution of health.

The celebration of 50 years, according to the chief executive of Pelotas, is an extremely significant date, and the solid construction that Unimed had, which serves as a showcase for the entire country, is noticeable. Paula also highlighted all the help provided by the institution’s professionals to the city during the coronavirus pandemic as a member of the Coping Committee.

“Unimed has always been present in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, helping and giving ideas. It is a place that provides quality healthcare to the population, generates jobs, income and makes the city’s economy move forward. From all angles, it is possible to see how much Unimed represents for Pelotas and greatly honors the city”, defended the municipal manager.

Photos: Michel Corvello

The deputy mayor, Idemar Barz, also highlighted that the hospital is responsible for daily saving and helping several lives in these 50 years. “The data shows Unimed’s continued growth. It is a place that cares about the health of citizens and represents a lot for Pelotas and the region, as well as for the whole of Brazil”, he added.

The City Hall’s support for the institution was cited by the president of the Pelotas unit, Rosana Souza van der Laan, and was a reason for thanks from the team of professionals.

the ICU

According to the project launched on Tuesday, the Unimed Pelotas/RS ICU will have ten beds for intensive care, with an expected expansion of ten more beds for intermediate care. The structure will also have support environments and spaces for carrying out care work for patients, built with technology and innovation and striving for the humanization of care processes. The work will be completed in 2022.