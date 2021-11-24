Permanent Brazilian aid of R$ 400 would be ‘very good’, but there is still no source of funds, says Roma | Policy

The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, said on Tuesday (23) that creating a permanent minimum amount of R$ 400 for Brazil Aid would be “very good” – but reinforced that the government has not yet identified a source of funds that would allow the granting of this increase.

In October, the government announced that the program created to replace Bolsa Família will have a permanent increase of 17.84% over current values. The supplement up to a minimum of R$400, however, is treated as a temporary benefit, valid only until the end of next year.

“Making this benefit [de R$ 400] be permanent would be very good, and a strengthening for the policy of social strengthening. It turns out that we need to identify the source of funds for this”, said Roma.

According to the minister, once the source of funds is identified, raising the benefit would be a “very positive decision”.

Last Monday (22), the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), told journalist Ana Flor’s blog that the government had already defined that the minimum amount of R$400 for the social program would be permanent. – and no longer transitory, only until December of next year.

The senator, however, did not explain which permanent source of funds the government would indicate to fund this new level of aid. The Fiscal Responsibility Law defines that permanent expenses can only be created if there is a fixed source of resources.

Bezerra Coelho is rapporteur for the Senate of the PEC dos Precatórios, a text that makes room in the 2022 Budget for the temporary payment of R$ 400 in aid. The proposal faces resistance from senators who defend a permanent value, which is not only valid for the election year.

The government’s decision, advanced by the leader in the Senate, was well received by the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG). Both, however, stressed the need to indicate where the money will come from.

Lira: Chamber is not opposed to permanent aid of BRL 400

Asked about the topic on Monday, João Roma said that “there is no opposition”, within the government, to the idea of ​​a fixed floor of R$ 400 for Auxílio Brasil. The problem now is to close the calculation.

“There is no opposition. President Jair Bolsonaro is determined to help the most needy Brazilians, but to make the benefit permanent, it is important to identify the form of financing. The government has been very dedicated, managed to execute more than R$ 259 billion with Emergency Aid, then the government is looking for all the tools”, declared the Minister of Citizenship.

João Roma spoke with journalists at the end of a public hearing in the Chamber on the proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that ensures minimum transfers to the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS). According to the proposal, the Union should apply, annually, at least 1% of the current net income of the year to the financing of Suas.

Economy still seeks source

The Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget at the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, warned on Monday that the government has not yet found this source in the Budget.

“What we technically lack for the program to be permanent is the question of permanent source [de recursos]. Today, we do not have a permanent source for this expense to be permanent”, said Colnago during the release of the federal government’s income and expenditure report.

A “permanent source of funds,” in public economics parlance, can come in two ways: cutting current permanent expenditures or creating new sources of revenue (eg, a new tax).