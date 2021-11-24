Petrobras and Braskem have strong rally with oil advance and speculation about sale

The actions of Petrobras (PETR4) and Braskem (BRKM5) led the highs of the Ibovespa on Tuesday (23), the day when Brent oil rose more than 3%, at US$ 82.33.

The preferential shares of the state-owned company negotiated in the B3 rose 5.46%, to R$ 27.80, while those of petrochemicals advanced 6.68%, to R$ 50.12.

According to analyst Pedro Galdi, Braskem, which operates in a chemical area related to oil derivatives and their use in the industry, still has its actions driven by market speculation about the sale of Petrobras’ share in the company.

On Monday (21), a note on the blog of journalist Lauro Jardim, from O Globo newspaper, stated that the company is negotiating with Petrobras and creditor banks to sell a large volume of preferred shares in the petrochemical company.

On Tuesday, Petrobras denied its intention to sell the shares, saying that its participation in Braskem “continues to be part of the assets included in its portfolio management”.

But Planner analyst Mario Mariante has been saying for a long time that the possibility of selling the papers has been discussed in the market and that, as the days go by, investors are beginning to price the operation. This year, Braskem papers have accumulated a high of more than 100%.