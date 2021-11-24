Petrobras is not the only one responsible for the increase in fuels, says Silva e Luna

In a session at the Senate, the president of the state-owned company affirms that the readjustments are a reflection of a series of factors and criticizes the creation of a tax on oil exports to stabilize prices

Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil President of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, exempted the state-owned company from being solely responsible for the increase in fuel prices



the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva and Luna, stated on Tuesday, 23, that the state-owned company is not the only one responsible for the increase in fuel prices in the country and criticized the creation of a tax on oil exports to equalize prices. The person responsible for Petrobras participated in a hearing at the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Senate to clarify the subsequent readjustments in the fuels. Silva e Luna noted that 1997 the company no longer has a monopoly on oil activity and justified a series of factors for the variation in pump prices. “The statement that Petrobras is a monopoly is not correct. It freely competes with other market players,” he said. “The pandemic and the fight against it put us in a different position. As a result, we had a high demand shock, with a lower supply than demand. As a result, a very large increase in the price of commodities, a water crisis and the devaluation of the real against the dollar.”

To senators, Silva and Luna criticized the proposal to create a tax on the export of crude oil as a means of financing a fund to contain the variation of fuels. The president of the state-owned company said that the measure could generate legal uncertainty and drive investors away from the country. “A possible tax for the export of oil may cause damage to the market,” he stated during the session. The president of the state-owned company stated that Petrobras came under his management for 92 days without readjusting the value of cooking gas, 85 without readjusting diesel and 56 without changing the price of gasoline. In response, senator Omar Aziz (PSB-AM) called Silva e Luna’s argument a “joke”. “The Brazilian worker’s salary does not change every 90 days, as fuel is today almost daily. It’s a joke to think that Brazilians are being done a great favor”, he said.