Petrobras limits fuel delivery to distributors for the 2nd month | Companies

Petrobras see new “ atypical demand ” by Brazilian fuel distributors and has already communicated to the market that won’t fulfill all requests of product deliveries in December , like what happened in November.

Industry executives, once again, warn of risk of shortages, in case the prices charged by the state-owned company in its refineries do not justify the importation, by private companies, of more expensive products abroad.

Petrobras claims that orders have been larger than normal and argues that there are other companies in Brazil authorized to import the products. Due to lack of production capacity, between 20% and 25% of the Brazilian market for diesel is serviced by imports.

“As in the month of November, diesel orders sent by distributors for the month of December were atypical and higher than the market expected for this period,” said the state-owned company, in a note.

“After an availability assessment, considering our production and supply capacity, the accepted volume was lower than the orders received”, added the company, which says that “market service remains normal, with no news of shortages”.

Petrobras does not readjusts you gasoline prices and diesel a month ago. According to market projections, the latest increases were not enough to cover the entire gap in relation to the international price, in a sign that the state-owned company has been working with a lower price level.

In the case of gasoline, there would be room for a 6% readjustment, according to the most recent projection by the chief economist of Ativa, Étore Sanchez. He does not rule out, however, a reduction in prices, if the hypothesis that the company admits to working at a discount is correct.

The difference between domestic prices and international quotes is a matter of concern in the Petroleum, since the obligation to import more expensive products is transferred to private companies due to cuts in delivery orders by refineries.

In October, the IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas), stated that without a clear perception that prices will follow market rules, there is no security for investments or imports that complement the internal deficit of derivatives.

“The alignment of prices with the international market presents itself as the necessary approach to guarantee market supply at the lowest costs for the population,” said the institute, which brings together the large oil companies and fuel distributors operating in the country, including the institute itself. Petrobras.

Petrobras has been repeating that it has increased production at its refineries, but a portion of the market will continue to be served by imports. Currently, the company says, refineries are operating at 87% of their capacity.

This Tuesday (23), in an unprecedented alliance, the U.S and other countries, including the China, announced that they will make use of their strategic oil reserves to try to cause a drop in the prices of this commodity.

The president Joe Biden reported today that it ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from US strategic reserves. “This decision will be taken in parallel with other nations that have significant energy consumption,” said the White House.

The announcement, however, did not have an immediate effect on international quotes. type oil Brent, traded in London, closed the session up 3.2%, to US$ 82.31 (R$ 458) per barrel.

In a hearing at the Chamber of Deputies, the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva and Luna, stated that “it is not correct” to attribute the increase in fuel prices to Petrobras, claiming that there is no monopoly in the sector and that the company follows market prices.