Petrobras (PETR4) has two refineries in an advanced sales process, says Silva and Luna

SAO PAULO – Of the 13 refineries owned by Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), eight are in the process of being sold, of which two are at an advanced stage of completion, while three refineries had low purchase offers, the president of the state-owned company said today, General Joaquim Silva and Luna.

“Thereby [as vendas] we will have more investors, more investments, greater competition, greater fuel supply and lower prices”, he pointed out, during a hearing at the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE).

The sale of Petrobras refineries was defined after an agreement signed by the state-owned company with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), with approval from the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and by the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União).

The agreed deadline for the sale was the end of this year. But, according to Silva and Luna, it cannot be fulfilled due to the low supply of the three parks.

Oil surplus auction

Meanwhile, on December 17th, Petrobras will hold an auction of surplus oil and gas from areas of the so-called transfer of rights (surplus oil and gas volume that the Union has transferred to Petrobras), which will offer investors the Sépia fields and Atapu.

According to Silva and Luna, there are 11 interested companies from different countries. “We currently have 11 of the largest companies in the world wanting to participate in the auction”, according to him. Companies from France, Holland, Qatar, Malaysia, Portugal, Colombia and Brazil compete.

Petrobras works, according to him, so that there are more investors in the sector in the country and, instead of being a problem for Brazil’s self-sufficiency [em combustíveis], becomes an opportunity for those who want to invest in Brazil, says the president of Petrobras, Silva e Luna.

He pointed out that there has been no monopoly in the sector since 1997. And that the monopoly ended, in fact, in the production and exploration part. “Today we have 86 companies exploring and producing oil in Brazil,” stated Silva e Luna. But refining is restricted to a few refineries.

Criticism of export tax and stabilization fund defense

Furthermore, Silva e Luna criticized the creation of a tax on crude oil exports as a way to capitalize on a fuel price equalization fund in Brazil. The proposal is being debated in the Senate after the rise in fuel prices in the country.

“Any taxation and action that violates the market law goes against our legislation,” he said.

On the other hand, the president of the state-owned company defended Petrobras’ stabilization fund for profit fuels.

“It’s a matter for the Congress and the Ministry of Economy. But it’s an interesting solution right now. It will serve a part of the most needy population”, he highlighted.

