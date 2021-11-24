PL announces Bolsonaro membership for November 30

The Liberal Party (PL) announced this Tuesday (23) that the affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro will take place on November 30th. The event should take place at 10:30 am, in Brasília, informed the acronym.

“The definition of the date is the product of the meeting that, this afternoon, 23, brought together the President of the Republic and the national President of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto”, says a statement from the PL.

The initial date of affiliation of the president projected by the PL was Monday (22). However, the lack of agreements for candidacies for state governments, as well as for party leaderships in Northeastern states, led to a suspension of the party event.

In a statement released this Tuesday (23), the party does not explain what was the content of the conversation that led to setting the date of membership of Bolsonaro.

This weekend, according to CNN policy analyst Gustavo Uribe, the president announced that he intended to define his political destiny soon and that he should arrange a meeting this week with the leader of the legend.

Bolsonaro’s intention would be to close details on state platforms for next year, after the party’s national executive waved a “carte carte” for the president’s entrance, and to discuss the list of candidates for federal deputies.

“White letter” to Bolsonaro

In private conversations, the president has already indicated that he will only join the acronym when state barriers are resolved, such as party support in São Paulo, and that, if there are still pending issues, he can set a new affiliation date for the beginning of the next year.

The disagreement between Bolsonaro and Valdemar created a discomfort in the initials, which forced the minister of the Secretary of Government, Flávia Arruda, and the former senator Magno Malta to act as firefighters, easing the disagreements between the president and the party leader.

According to palace advisors, in order to define his affiliation with the legend, the president has also requested space for his allies in the national executive of the PL, now formed mostly by names trusted by Valdemar. Wanted by CNN Brazil, on Monday (22), the PL press office did not respond to the report.

Last Wednesday (17), to try to facilitate the affiliation of the president, the national executive of the PL decided to give a “carte carte blanche” to president Valdemar Costa Neto so that he negotiates the affiliation directly with Bolsonaro.

In a statement, the PL stated that “it is ready and aligned to receive the president in all states” and that the national president of the legend “has carte blanche to lead and decide on the presidential succession and affiliation” of Bolsonaro.

(*With information from Gustavo Uribe, from CNN, in Brasília)