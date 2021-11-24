PL confirms Bolsonaro membership for November 30 – News

The Liberal Party confirmed that Jair Bolsonaro will join the party to run in the 2022 elections. The PL claims that it met with the president of the Republic this Tuesday (23), when he and the president of the party, Valdemar Costa Neto, defined the affiliation and the date of the ceremony.

Membership will be made official on November 30, at an event in Brasília. Last week, the party led by Valdemar Costa Neto gave in to some demands made by Bolsonaro, in an attempt to guarantee the entry of the head of the Executive.

After a meeting with the PL summit, Costa Neto received a “carte carte blanche” to take care of Bolsonaro’s affiliation process. One of the main decisions taken by the party is that the acronym not make alliances in next year’s elections with parties or politicians who are opponents of the President of the Republic.

Before this meeting, Bolsonaro and Costa Neto discussed, and the PL canceled the ceremony that would confirm the president’s entry into the party. The president was dissatisfied, for example, with the support of the PL directorate in São Paulo for the candidacy of the São Paulo vice-governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), for the post of state governor.

Bolsonaro did not accept this position, as he understands that the PL would be setting the stage for one of its main political rivals, Governor João Doria (PSDB-SP), who is positioned as a PSDB pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace.