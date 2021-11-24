PlayStation sued for discrimination at work

THE PlayStation is being sued for gender discrimination and unlawful dismissal by a former systems analyst at Sony.

The lawsuit filed by Emma Majo accuses the company of unequally paying the men and women who are part of the company, even paying less and denying promotions to female employees.

A company employee since 2015, she claims to have seen and experienced various situations of gender discrimination. In her own experience, Majo cites that she has not been promoted in these six years and also claims that some of the supervisors did not speak to women and only reported to other men.

The analyst was fired in 2021 shortly after submitting a statement denouncing the discrimination issues to Sony. At the time, the company justified the layoff as part of cutting a department. It turns out that Mojo was not even part of the sector mentioned by the company.

The information is from Polygon.

The process comes a few days after it became public that the CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of the sexual harassment that was happening in the Activision Blizzard. On the occasion, the CEO of Sony Jim Ryan he stated that PlayStation “does not believe the company’s responses are adequately addressing the situation.”