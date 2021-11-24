PM investigates posts about action in Complexo do Salgueiro attributed to arrested corporal

RIO — The Military Police opened an investigation to investigate posts on social networks attributed to corporal Ronny Pessanha de Oliveira, who has been in prison for involvement with the militia since December 8, 2020. In the publications, comments are made about the action that took place during the last weekend at the Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, when nine men were killed and had their bodies removed from a mangrove swamp by residents of the locality known as Palmeiras.

Willow Operation:Civil Police want to know who are the PMs who were in the action that killed at least nine people

A message posted on Facebook says: “We made a mess in Salgueiro” and brings an image of a skull, supposedly alluding to the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE). Among the comments are phrases such as “This mess was real”, “Soon, it will surpass Core in Jacarezinho” and “The guys from Civil are better at crosshairs”. In the latter, the profile attributed to Pessanha replied: “Calm down! The day is not over yet”.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

At least eight people were found dead this Monday morning at Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo Photo: Reproduction Residents of the region removed bodies from the mangrove area in the Itaúna community Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo According to the OAB-RJ Human Rights Commission, bodies removed by residents show signs of torture Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Residents talk about slaughter: “The bodies are all thrown into the mangrove. People, one thrown over the other” Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, 38, was killed while on patrol in Itaúna, in Complexo do Salgueiro Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Carmelita Francisca de Oliveira, 71, was shot late this Sunday morning, at Complexo do Salgueiro. She was hit in the left arm during a BOPE action in the region Photo: Reproduction Civil Police agents carry out inspections on the bodies Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Victims’ families are supported during an investigation at Complexo do Salgueiro Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Bodies collected by residents in the mangrove area. Deaths occurred the day after Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva was murdered, during a patrol in the community Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Agents from the Niterói and São Gonçalo Homicide Police went to the scene this Monday to inspect the bodies that were collected by community residents Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Those who live in the locality say that victims were executed after the Military Police entered the community Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Residents of the locality of Palmeira, in Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, began to locate the bodies that were in a mangrove in the region. They held an act asking for peace Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

In other publications, people also comment: “I just think I had to clean up in Belford Roxo, the residents of Vila Pauline would love it” and “I’m just waiting for you to beat the Civil Police record. The profile assigned to Pessanha replied: “I counted 23, but we can improve”. In another post, he is called “bad guy” by an internet user.

In a post, Pessanha talks about ‘little mess’ at Salgueiro Photo: Reproduction

Willow Deaths:Area where the favela is located was a record holder this year for homicides in confrontation with the police

In a statement, the Military Police informed that Corporal Ronny Pessanha de Oliveira is being held under an arrest warrant issued by the common justice. “The 4th Precinct of the Military Judiciary Police (DPJM) carried out a search in his cell and no cell phone was found. The fact was submitted to the Technical Classification Commission, a procedure specific to prison units”, he said.