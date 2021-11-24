As part of the 25-year celebration of the Pokémon franchise, Nintendo released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, a pair of 2006 remakes of two precious gems for the Nintendo DS. Rebuild from scratch and re-polished by studio ILCA, Nintendo Switch games appeal to the nostalgia of devoted fans and open doors to embrace a new swath of gamers, who have only just learned about the series or since Sword & Shield.

Essentially, the titles are the same as the originals in terms of narrative structure and gameplay, with some small and very welcome changes. The games are set in the Sinnoh region and feature fourth-generation Pokémon. Your goal, as always, is to help the local teacher – in this case, Rowan – to complete PokéDex with records of the creatures present there. In the process, you explore the area, defeat gym leaders, reach the league, and become Sinnoh’s champion.

with a new face

At first, what catches the eye is the chibi look adopted by ILCA for the remakes. All over the world, the characters and the Pokémon are small and cute, referring to the classic visual identity, but with a 3D look that in many ways resembles Orkut’s Buddy Poke. This is only true during battles, when both trainers and Pokémon return to their original 3D scale and molds. I believe that the choice of both aesthetics was the right one, in order to please both nostalgics and novices.

To complement the contemporary aesthetic, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl bring players omnidirectional movement; that is, it is possible to walk not only on an X and Y axis, but also on diagonals. In general, I appreciate the inclusion of this little detail, but I had some chokes with this directional freedom. I found myself, at times, caught between two objects with a visual space that suggested I would be able to pass to the other side, while at others I accidentally passed through spaces that seemed smaller. The game’s camera perspective also contributes to the distorted perception of space. [ caro leitor, por favor insira uma piada sobre Palkia aqui ]. Riding the bike can sometimes be a bit irritating due to its omnidirectionality, which causes it to bump into the corners of some objects you wouldn’t expect, preventing a jump or climb.

Underground renovations

The big positive change made to Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl was the Grand Underground, an underground network of tunnels where you can explore and dig for geological gems. In the original games, you did this and build a base that could be decorated however you wanted. All this persists in the remakes, but the difference is the existence of themed caves that contain Pokémon that you can capture and add to your team or defeat to train.

There are caves such as lava, which bring fire creatures – which, by the way, helps to partially solve the lack of Fire-type Pokémon before the endgame –, swampy caves, which focus on Poison and Dark-type monsters, and many others. While these locations help a lot during the game, when you’re building your team to overcome the challenges posed by gym leaders, they become even more relevant in the endgame, which we’ll describe later in this text.

Another small change in the Grand Underground is in the way secret bases are decorated. In Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you can excavate Pokémon statues, which must be placed on display at the base. Items can be basic, stone, or rare, a stone reminiscent of jade. Depending on how you distribute statues in your base and the relevance of items in your organization, more Pokémon of a specific type are likely to appear in caves.

For example, I decorated my base with some stone Garchomp statues and a rare one from Salamence which increased the spawn rate of Dragon-type Pokémon – and no other: the first Riverbank Cave I entered had two Gibles and even a Gabiter walking around there. I captured them all, evolved the Gabite and used Garchomp to complete Sinnoh’s PokéDex, when I unlocked the National PokéDex and returned to the Grand Underground to capture a Dratini.

I assess the Grand Underground as one of the two great unseen assets of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl – despite existing in the originals, it is very different and improved in the remakes to deserve to be called unprecedented.

Shadows of the past and present

In addition to some glitches with omnidirectional movement, as mentioned earlier, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond sees some old issues return and new ones emerge. Among the ancients, the most notorious is the lack of Fire-type Pokémon during the game until the endgame. If you choose Chimchar as your starter, you’re fine: you’ll be able to catch good Water and Grass Pokémon during your journey to assemble a diverse team. If your choice is Piplup or Turtwig, your flaming potential is cut drastically. In the world before completing Dex, you can only capture Ponyta and evolve into Rapidash.

This is where the Grand Underground comes into play, in an attempt to remove some of this harrowing limitation. In the volcanic caves, you can find two other species of Fire: Houndoom and Magby. Although they add up, the lack of options of this type is still quite unpleasant. I used Houndoom until I got National Dex, when I exchanged it for my dear and favorite Typhlosion. Until then, anyone who doesn’t have a dog hunts with a cat. Or, in that case, anyone who doesn’t have an explosive weasel hunts with a dark hellhound.

Volcanic cave in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Image: Screenshot / IGN

The Pokétch, your Pokémon watch, returns in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, but it’s not all a wonder. Of course, the fictitious smartwatch has extremely helpful apps like spot wandering Pokémon (Mesprit, Cresselia), step counter and more, but the way it’s been adapted isn’t the best.

I understand that limiting Switch to a single screen reduces the magic of having it exclusively on a secondary screen, as it was in the case of the DS, but sometimes the Pokétch of remakes just gets in the way. The clock is in the upper right corner and the player, when he wants to use it, can open it with the R button. Thus, it is full screen and you can switch between apps and do whatever you want. To return it to its original position, just press R again and it returns to the corner.

The problem is that his existence there ends up covering part of the screen and his view of the surroundings. Of course, there is a solution: just press and hold the R button to make it disappear from the screen completely. However, this act of putting it away and then using it in a repetitive process annoyed me a few times more than I would have liked. I do understand that this is probably the most effective solution for keeping Pokétch without having a second screen assigned to the console, but the magic of the feature’s instant versatility completely vanishes in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl – nothing serious as it comes. of a minor feature, but it’s a bit cumbersome and sad.

Among the remakes that the Pokémon franchise has had, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl were the games that dared the least creatively (with the exception of FireRed & LeafGreen). Simply removing the need to have a Pokémon with all the HMs is a reason to be thankful and, yes, ILCA did some good smacks in the Grand Underground and in the endgame, which I’ll cite shortly, but few decisions were really impactful when comparing the games with previous remakes such as HeartGold & SoulSilver or Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire.

The Pokémon are the same, the story is identical to the original – except for the addition of cutscenes for a few key parts – and, apart from Ramanas Park, there’s little room for a real surprise. There was room to revisit content like Giratina’s fantastic Distortion World, like endgame content, for example, or Battle Frontier, both beloved elements of Platinum.

the end is just the beginning

The Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Pokémon endgame is massive and makes up nearly half of the entire game. While the central campaign is between 20 and 25 hours, the endgame should be around 20. There is a lot to do after becoming a champion, the first one being completing PokéDex. To do this, just see all 151 Pokémon in the Sinnoh region, you don’t have to capture them all. That’s reasonably easy, but there’s a chance you’ll miss one, the damn Drifloon, which can only be seen at Valley Windworks on Fridays after defeating Team Galactic or in a trainer battle in the Hearthome City gym – whichever. requires you to get the answer to a question wrong and not go straight to the leader.

With the 151 visas, you will return to Professor Rowan and be presented by a surprise figure with a National Dex, which increases your PokéDex by another 300 Pokémon. This is where the endgame starts. From here, you’ll be able to find new creatures and assemble more specific teams, not to mention the task of completing Dex, now expanded.

In addition to the hundreds of new creatures that can be found via Poké Radar and in the caves of the Grand Underground (seriously, visit the caves, especially after releasing National Dex), players will be able to explore the Battle Zone, a region in northeast Sinnoh that aims to make players hone their skills, whether in combat or beauty competitions.

To complement the endgame experience even further, ILCA brought in Ramanas Park, an area that replaces the Pal Park from the original games and now serves the purpose of offering legendary Pokémon from previous games such as Mewtwo, Lugia, Entei, Groudon, Latias and the trio Registration Scattered across the park are small caves with plinths. In these pedestals, you will need to insert a specific plate, which can be obtained by exchanging a resource collected in the Grand Underground.

So the flow is to collect the mysterious item underground, exchange it for a plate, place the plate on the pedestal of the specific legendary, capture it (or defeat it if you don’t have a love of life or franchise collecting) and repeat . With 14 Pokémon to be obtained this way for each duo game, you’re sure to spend a lot of time expanding the legendary collection.

Not to mention that, outside of Ramanas Park, you can go after the guardians of the lakes, including the fun Mesprit who wanders around the map, Cresselia, who acts the same way as Mesprit, Giratina (Altered Forme) and Heatran. I hope the supposed events to obtain Darkrai and Shaymin take place soon.

Who should play this game?

Fans of the 2006 Nintendo DS games will be bombarded with a nice dose of nostalgia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. The remakes retain what made the original titles so special, though it doesn’t bring back some of the features that made Platinum surpass them. Players who arrived at Pokémon in Sword & Shield may feel a negative impact from the lack of an open area with creatures in nature, such as in the Wild Area and expansions, but the essence of games is there: explore, capture, battle and get become a champion.

Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl arrive just in time to refresh the memories of old fans and teach new ones before the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which promises to pass hundreds of years before the events in Sinnoh, formerly known as Hisui. The hope is that games are inextricably linked in every aspect beyond the shared region.