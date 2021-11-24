Police interrupt marriage to arrest groom who owed pension and video goes viral

Being arrested is already an extremely embarrassing and complicated situation, but imagine being arrested on an altar, about to say ‘yes’ to your partner and in front of all your family and friends?

That’s what happened to an Ecuadorian, who had to be detained by the local police for delay in alimony.

The identities of those involved were not revealed, but the videos recorded at the time of the arrest ended up going viral on social media.

In the scenes, it is possible to visualize the groom’s family trying to prevent police work, asking the professionals to release him.

However, despite the effort and confusion, nothing could be done and he was taken away by the garrison even before sealing the alliances with the beloved.

She, in turn, unhappy with the situation, even got into a car and followed the vehicles to the police station, as you can see in the images.

#ACTUALITY | In the corner of El Guabo, members of the National Police joined a wedding to be detained in the novio. He owed several months of alimony from a previous relationship. pic.twitter.com/gwURToujvV — La Clave (@LaClaveNoticias) November 21, 2021