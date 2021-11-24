Police investigates publication about action in Salgueiro in profile attributed to arrested PM | Rio de Janeiro



Ronny Pessanha Military Profile – Reproduction/Social Networks

Ronny Pessanha Military ProfileReproduction/Social Media

Published 11/23/2021 19:34 | Updated 11/23/2021 19:36

Rio – The Military Police reported that they opened an investigation to investigate a possible publication on social media of a soldier who is imprisoned for involvement with the militia. On Facebook, a profile attributed to police officer Ronny Pessanha de Oliveira, 29, commemorated the action that left nine dead in Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, Metropolitan Region of Rio.

“We made a ‘little mess’ at Salgueiro”, says a post. In another, in the story of the profile, he would have said, right after residents found the bodies with signs of torture, that “the coroner must be p*”. Check out:

Ronny Pessanha Military Profile Reproduction/Social Media

According to the Military Police, the 4th Precinct of the Military Judiciary Police (DPJM) carried out a search in the prisoner’s cell and no cell phone was found. Ronny has been detained in the Military Police’s Prison Battalion, in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, since December 2020. He was detained for being part of the militia that operated in Muzema, in the West Zone of Rio.

PM boasted luxury life on the hammocks

Known as Caveira or Neguinho do Bope, Ronny boasted a life of luxury on social media. He is the one who appears, in a photo, sitting on a motorcycle and beside a BMW that costs more than R$ 200 thousand. The vehicle was seized by agents during his arrest.

Pessanha was previously from the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) and was assigned to the 41st BPM (Irajá). According to investigations, he commanded the security of the paramilitary group. “Because he has this expertise, with regard to tactical actions, he guided the militia members on how to behave in the handling of firearms in their day-to-day conduct and in the armed charges that were carried out in that region”, explained the delegate William Penna, head of the Office for the Repression of Organized Criminal Actions and Special Inquiries (Draco) at the time.

Also according to the investigation, a police officer used a rifle to intimidate a victim and demand payment of R$ 50 thousand and the delivery of four properties that were used by him. Otherwise, the victim and his family would be murdered. In testimony, the witness said that he made two bank transfers to the policeman’s personal account, one in the amount of R$15,000 and the other in the amount of R$9,000.

Action in the Salgueiro Complex

On Monday (22), residents of Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, found at least eight bodies in a mangrove area in the region, hours after an action by the corporation in retaliation for the sergeant’s death of 40-year-old PM Leandro da Silva, during a confrontation with criminals. A relative of one of the nine people found dead said that officials at the Forensic Medicine Institute (IML) informed him that the body would have to be recognized from the chest down, as the victims’ faces were unrecognizable and showed signs of torture.

The Public Defender of Rio, through the Nucleus for the Defense of Human Rights (Nudedh) and the External Ombudsman, informed that the operation was communicated late to the Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ). According to the institution, the military action was only reported on Saturday (20) in the afternoon, although it started in the morning.

When contacted, the PM informed that it has already opened a Military Police Inquiry to investigate all the circumstances of the action and fully cooperates with the investigations.