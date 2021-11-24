Powerful Cartridge Makes Game Boy Advance Run PlayStation Games

Some holes, solders, programming and voilà!

O Gameboy Advance, famous GBA, is among the Nintendo’s best selling consoles. The laptop completed 20 years old and has a library with many relevant titles.. Now imagine if he received the iconic games of PlayStation (1). This is now possible thanks to mods like this one by Rodrigo Alfonso.

Of course, the Game Boy Advance hardware doesn’t have the firepower to handle all the processing required for 3D games like PS1 games, but Rodrigo made that possible. He didn’t even need to change the GBA hardware much, he simply configured a PS1 emulator running on a Raspberry Pi 3 and put everything inside a “tape”. Ultimately, the handheld console displays the image and lends its controls to PlayStation games.

This “tape” is much more than what the console normally supported. Just take a look at the tutorial video showcasing the creation of the GBA extra system to see that, in the end, it looks like a Nintendo 64 controller equipped with a Rumble Pack. The mod isn’t just about plugging in another system, Rodrigo did it too. GBA CPU overclocking to ensure greater stability, even though he said this is optional.



Also, the modder has installed a backlit screen, as the original Game boy Advance screen is not capable of generating illumination. The entire process involves many holes, welds and configurations. The PlayStation emulator is the heaviest on the system, but it also configured Super Nintendo and Mega Drive emulators to run on the modified GBA.

The experience is cool, but it’s more for the fun of the experiment itself than it’s really useful. GBA controls would be a major limiting factor when playing PS1 titles. Although he showed Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot, both are simple 3D platform games. Just think what it would be like to play a Metal Gear Solid of your life.

Via: Gizmodo Source: YouTube/Rodrigo Alfonso