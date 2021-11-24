Prebiotics: understand what they are and their importance for intestinal health – 11/23/2021

Probiotics have been gaining more and more space in Brazil — they are easily found on shelves in markets and health food stores. There is, however, a cousin of this product that ends up falling by the wayside, but plays an equally important role in our health: prebiotics.

In a nutshell, prebiotics are basically the “food” of the “good” microorganisms that inhabit our bodies. Second Bruna Avila, clinic nutritionologist Sensumed, in Manaus, they support the good bacteria that colonize the intestine, stimulating their proliferation and, consequently, increasing their benefits.

Providing this food to bacteria is easier than it sounds: prebiotics are the non-digestible parts of some plant-based foods, like their husks. They are complex carbohydrates, such as fibers and starches, known as inulin, pectin, lignin and FOS (fructooligosaccharides), which can be easily found in tomatoes, garlic, wheat, onions, bananas, apple peel and oilseeds such as sesame and linseed.

Food husks are prebiotics, meaning they feed the good bacteria in the intestine. Image: iStock

The importance of prebiotics for the body

Before heading out to the grocery store with a list in hand, it’s worth understanding why prebiotics are important to our health—in particular, to our gut microbiota.

Our intestines are populated by microorganisms considered “good” or “bad”, according to their type. This is because they are related to several roles in our health: some interfere in the emergence or prevention of acne, obesity and even neurodegenerative diseases, as shown by a study carried out by scientists at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Prebiotic is precisely the fuel that fuels this ecosystem and helps keep it healthy. “It stimulates the growth of the population of bacteria that are protective and beneficial to our body, in addition to inhibiting the growth of bacteria that are harmful to health”, says Marisa Chiconelli Bailer, nutrition coordinator at Hospital Alvorada, in Moema, São Paulo.

The advantage of this proliferation of “good” microorganisms is that they improve the absorption of some nutrients and even promote a regularization of the levels of substances in our body, such as glucose and cholesterol, adds the specialist.

No exaggerations!

Despite the importance of prebiotics, they should not be consumed in excess without expert advice. This is because each organism is unique, with its own needs and pathologies, so what is beneficial to one individual may not be beneficial to another.

“The microbiota is like a fingerprint of each one of us and, for each bacterium, there is an ideal prebiotic. Feeding a food that is not necessary for a certain microorganism can cause a ‘competitor’ to develop and end the balance of this flora”, explains Ricardo Barbuti, hepatologist and gastroenterologist at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz.

This change in bacterial diversity can cause the so-called intestinal dysbiosis, which leads to constant inflammation, in addition to some diseases and nutritional deficiencies due to the reduced capacity to absorb nutrients.

For Barbuti, the best alternative to maintain a healthy intestine is to have a varied diet, with different types of vegetables, legumes and fruits, which will provide a diversified and balanced flora. When the intestine is functioning in harmony, the immune system and the body as a whole are functioning well.

But even for a “correct” diet, there are limits. Eating too much fiber, for example, can also create problems. “There may be an intestinal pattern of constipation, evolving with softened or even liquefied stools. There is no way to define without knowing who is ingesting, so it is important to assess with a professional”, says D’Ávila. Overall, the recommendation is that a healthy adult individual consume between 25 and 30 grams of fiber daily.

What about symbiotics?

In addition to ingestion through food, there is also the sale of pills with prebiotics and probiotics. A combo with both in the same formula is called symbiotic.

This product, however, must only be purchased with a doctor’s prescription. Ricardo Barbuti recommends that only medicines already available in pharmacies be purchased, without having to send them for manipulation, because these have concrete and reliable studies behind them.

“When using a probiotic, you need to know exactly where it was developed, if in fact it proved to be effective. There are microorganisms that cannot travel by plane, some work in temperate climates, others in tropical climates”, he explains.

In cases of disease treatments, Barbuti explains that it is still a field under study. There are no tests or tests that can tell you exactly which prebiotic is ideal for your type of bacteria, but an analysis can be done based on the microbiota patterns found in each condition—such as depression. In this way, it is easier to identify the type of prebiotic that the individual needs to take to help treat a certain disease.