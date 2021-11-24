Presidente do Náutico pronounces on the report of sexual harassment against brother and director of the club | nautical

1 of 5 Edno Melo, president of Náutico — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Edno Melo, president of Náutico — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

In an interview with Rádio Jornal, the director, said that he hopes the case will be investigated “vehemently”, raised the thesis that the complaint would have an electoral nature (the club will choose its new president on December 5th) and added that it was Tatiana who proposed an extrajudicial settlement so that the first denunciation made by her, in the Deliberative Council, could be withdrawn in exchange for donations of food baskets to an NGO. According to the former employee, the proposal came from Edno Melo himself.

O ge he tried several times to get in touch with Edno Melo, but he did not respond to the report.

– She filed the complaint with the Council and she who sought the agreement. The only thing that Edno Melo woke up was the amount of baskets. We can even send you (the press) proof of this. She wanted two hundred baskets to be paid and I said, “Tati, he can’t afford it, but can he pay fifty?” And fifty baskets at R$50 gives R$2,500. It is the deposit that was made. The Lar do Neném (NGO), in fact, was my recommendation and I even told her to go there and deliver it too, and let’s put an end to it, with this story, something so sad – said Edno.

Asked if the mere existence of an extrajudicial agreement for the complaint to be withdrawn from the Deliberative Council would characterize proof that there was harassment, Edno Melo went on to say that the proposal came from Tatiana, casting doubt on the accusation made by the former director and suggesting that the motive would be voters.

– Very strange, isn’t it? Make a deal out of thin air. And why were you struggling so hard to make a deal? Why didn’t she go ahead with the denunciation she’s making now? And why is it breaking out now ten days before the election? The agreement didn’t come from me, it came from her. I even have the conversation on WhatsApp and I can prove it – continued Edno Melo, who also stated that one of the clauses would be the permanence of Errisson Melo in the position of financial superintendent until the end of his current term, in December.

– One of the points of this agreement, which I didn’t make, I repeat, I didn’t even read a clause, was that it ended the term and that’s it. I even told her, “if you want him to leave now” and she said he could finish his term,” he added.

Errisson Melo, financial director of Náutico — Photo: Reproduction

The president, however, confirmed that he suggested to the woman’s former director that the matter be treated confidentially.

– She only came to talk to me when they had already filed this with the council. And I said, “What for? What’s that for? What need is there in there? Let’s sort this out. Let’s punish him here.” At all times I tried to make the conciliation because I think this is unnecessary. And I say again that if there is any deceit, let him pay. If it existed on her part, let her pay. I’m not here to give anyone a hand. We are suffering a lot. My whole family is suffering a lot.

“A case this serious, any person would at least have the coherence to keep it confidential. How is it that such a serious case like this, if not for electoral reasons, would spread the way it did?”, he repeated once more, suggesting electoral interests in Tatiana’s accusations.

Finally, Edno Melo also said that he was unaware of the existence of other women who were also supposedly harassed by his brother. And once again questioned Tatiana.

– It only came to your attention through the media. If there is that she gives the names of people and people testify on her behalf. I’m not here to defend anyone. If there was intention, let it be punished. Now isn’t she saying there are four more employees? May she present these four employees, their testimony and it’s over. When working with the truth, there is no problem and just show it – it ended.

Tatiana Roma, former employee of Náutico — Photo: Reproduction

In contact with the ge, Tatiana Roma rebutted the accusations made by Edno Melo. Check out the version of the former director of Náutico below.

– Obviously it’s a lie that I proposed the agreement. He proposed it to me. On this clause, either it was erased with errorex (corrective) or it doesn’t exist. There is no clause saying that Errisson would stay until the end of the year. He is contradicted by the agreement itself – said Tatiana.

– I will not say the name of any employees because each one has the right to report whenever and whenever they want. They told me on the condition of anonymity and I will keep it that way.

– If I wanted it to be something voter, I wouldn’t have filed the complaint in September with the council in secrecy. The process only left the board because nothing was done. I am a personal friend of Bruno Becker, but I have nothing to do with his candidacy. On election day I will be in Rio de Janeiro doing a postgraduate course in football management at CBF.

Check the agreement document:

Agreement signed between the parties to withdraw the complaint from the Council — Photo: Reproduction