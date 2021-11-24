Prevent Senior suspends the sale of 27 health plans

Prevent Senior surprised the direction of ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) with the suspension of sales of 27 health plans. According to the operator’s CEO, Fernando Parrillo, the decision has a goal. “We are going to focus our efforts on serving our 550,000 beneficiaries because we were victims of the political system”, says the businessman, who is facing two CPIs and a marathon of inspections.

The forecast is that in 2022 Prevent would increase its portfolio by 20%. “If we have a new wave of the pandemic, this growth would be greater”, says Parrillo.

Prevent Senior will only maintain the Premium plan for sale, valid throughout Brazil, with an average value of 1,848 reais. The company’s move creates a problem for ANS at a time of crisis, as customers of the cheapest plans on the market had, with portability and exemption from grace periods, Prevent Senior as an option. This is what happened, for example, with the portfolio of 490 thousand lives of individual plans that Amil put up for sale on the market.