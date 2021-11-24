Procon-RJ gives guidelines for consumers to avoid false advertising on Black Friday | Economy

Christmas shopping is already targeted by 38% of consumers who intend to shop on Black Friday
Published 11/22/2021
Before buying, it is recommended that the consumer research the prices of products on different websites and stores. The survey will be a parameter to find out if the products are really promotionally priced. In addition, the same product can have very different prices if purchased in one establishment and not the other.
“It’s the time to buy that much-desired product, at a more affordable price. The consumer cannot be flustered, he must always pay attention to the value being purchased for the product, and be extra careful when shopping online,” he said the president of Procon-RJ, Cássio Coelho.
Attention to price
e-commerce security
Sites with prices well below the market, need attention. Consumers should be wary of this type of e-commerce. If you want to buy on an unknown site, before closing the deal, consult Procon-RJ’s list of non-recommended sites.
The municipality analyzed several factors to create the list: if the company delivers the products and services purchased, it responds to consumer complaints and notifications sent by the municipality. If the establishment has an active registration with the Federal Revenue and is able to issue an invoice, if the website provides contact information and company data and how it relates to customers who make complaints.
The list is constantly updated and can be accessed through the link: https://bit.ly/lista-sites-nao-recomendados. Also see what customers are saying on social media and check the supplier’s reputation on specialized sites such as “Reclame Aqui” or “E-bit”.
Procon-RJ also has a virtual fraud prevention manual, with guidelines for consumers not to be victims of online scams. The material about to be accessed through the link: https://bit.ly/manual-contra-fraude-virtual.
exchange term
In purchases made over the internet or off-premises, there is a right to repent. Therefore, the consumer who made the purchase of any product or contracted any service off-premises, has up to 7 days from the date of purchase or receipt of the product/service, to regret it and request the cancellation of the purchase.
Delivery
Keep proof of purchase
If there is not the length of the offer or any other problem related to the product or service, these documents will be necessary to file a claim at Procon-RJ. All guidelines for making safe purchases on Black Friday can be accessed in the booklet that is available through the link: https://bit.ly/cartilha-blackfriday-2021 .