Procon-RJ gives guidelines for consumers to avoid false advertising on Black Friday | Economy



Christmas shopping is already targeted by 38% of consumers who intend to shop on Black Friday – Luciano Belford/Agência O Dia

Christmas shopping is already targeted by 38% of consumers who intend to shop on Black Friday

Luciano Belford/O Dia Agency

Published 11/22/2021 2:40 PM

Rio – The month of November is marked by Black Friday, a time when retailers and companies promise devastating discounts and offers. This year, around 57% of Brazilians should use the date to shop. To alert the population, the State Procon of Rio de Janeiro prepared a booklet with tips for consumers to make the most of the period during this period. Care such as keeping an eye on the price, offer, warranty, exchange, delivery and website security are among the main tips to avoid holes. Before buying, it is recommended that the consumer research the prices of products on different websites and stores. The survey will be a parameter to find out if the products are really promotionally priced. In addition, the same product can have very different prices if purchased in one establishment and not the other. “It’s the time to buy that much-desired product, at a more affordable price. The consumer cannot be flustered, he must always pay attention to the value being purchased for the product, and be extra careful when shopping online,” he said the president of Procon-RJ, Cássio Coelho. Attention to price

According to Procon-RJ, the consumer needs to pay attention to the cash and installment value of the product. Some suppliers highlight only the amount of the installment and in small print the amount of installment. This is a practice that violates the Consumer Protection Code (CDC) and misleads many people. e-commerce security

When entering the website, check in the browser bar whether the email address uses the HTTPS protocol and whether an icon in the form of a closed padlock is displayed. This indicates that the website is secure and has a digital certificate. Sites with prices well below the market, need attention. Consumers should be wary of this type of e-commerce. If you want to buy on an unknown site, before closing the deal, consult Procon-RJ’s list of non-recommended sites. The municipality analyzed several factors to create the list: if the company delivers the products and services purchased, it responds to consumer complaints and notifications sent by the municipality. If the establishment has an active registration with the Federal Revenue and is able to issue an invoice, if the website provides contact information and company data and how it relates to customers who make complaints. The list is constantly updated and can be accessed through the link: https://bit.ly/lista-sites-nao-recomendados. Also see what customers are saying on social media and check the supplier’s reputation on specialized sites such as “Reclame Aqui” or “E-bit”. Procon-RJ also has a virtual fraud prevention manual, with guidelines for consumers not to be victims of online scams. The material about to be accessed through the link: https://bit.ly/manual-contra-fraude-virtual. exchange term

Some physical stores do not allow the exchange of products purchased on Black Friday, which is allowed, as long as the information is clear to the consumer. According to the Code, the supplier is under no obligation to exchange the product if it is not defective or defective. That’s why it’s very important to ask about the store’s exchange policy and be sure what you’re buying. In purchases made over the internet or off-premises, there is a right to repent. Therefore, the consumer who made the purchase of any product or contracted any service off-premises, has up to 7 days from the date of purchase or receipt of the product/service, to regret it and request the cancellation of the purchase. Delivery

The deadline and the amount of freight charged by the supplier also deserve attention. Sometimes the price of the product is very attractive, but when added to the shipping cost, the purchase is no longer worth it. Not to be surprised, please note the delivery time stipulated by the supplier. When receiving the purchase, keep an eye on the package and if there is any evidence of violation, refuse to receive it so you don’t have a headache. Keep proof of purchase