Projeto de Melo weakens SUS and social control in Porto Alegre (by Miguel Rossetto)

Miguel Rossetto

It is not customary to read the justifications for projects submitted by the Executive or by parliamentarians. Unfortunately, reading helps a lot to understand the concerns and desires that guide the proposed initiatives. The Complementary Law Project 026/21, sent to the City Council, reduces the members of the Municipal Health Council (CMS), alters competences, imposes city hall representatives and removes the autonomy of the CMS. The justifications presented by Mayor Melo to reduce the importance of the Municipal Health Council are impressive and are worth reading. After stating “dogmatic premises” about the need for social participation in the SUS and that it is responsible for complying with the national law (sic), the mayor also states that social participation represents, “prima facie”, a sign of “good vibrations of a healthy or still existing democracy” (sic).

What is expected after all this talk is the appreciation of social participation, but that doesn’t happen; what appears is a desire to end those so-called “good vibrations of a healthy democracy” that still exist in Porto Alegre. Now, the mayor sees in those “good vibes of a healthy democracy”, which, according to him, have been attending Porto Alegre for over three decades, something that invades the constitutional authority of the manager, an undesirable intrusion. Now, the role of the Municipal Health Council is exactly that of sharing health management in the municipality, as determined by federal law.

In short, this is what the Municipal Health Councils are for, to exercise social control, the strategic basis of the democratic governance of the Unified Health System (SUS), here, in Porto Alegre, and elsewhere. In fact, this social control is responsible for the strength of the SUS as a State policy and not as transitional governments. The mayor is worried about correcting what he considers a serious error: Porto Alegre has twice the number of participants in the Municipal Health Council than in other capitals. A serious error for an expanded representation of Porto Alegre society for the management of the SUS in our city? A capital with almost 1.5 million inhabitants, fully managed by the SUS, and which accounts for a good part of the health services provided to the population of RS.

The resources for health in Porto Alegre reach nearly R$2 billion per year, and their application must indeed be guided and rigorously monitored. The mayor, concerned about the “good vibes of a healthy democracy”, reduces the composition of the Municipal Health Council from the current 85 members to 42 and changes its powers. Always without denying the importance of the councils, in a cynical repetition of the executioner who, before killing, announces his appreciation for life-, the mayor announces that the organization of the council took place at a time of “hypervaluation” of participation and social control here in the capital, and that it is time to put “order in the house”: to restrict the democratic social participation that bothers so much.

This “hypervaluation” of the councils made Porto Alegre a model for implementing the SUS. With the Participatory Budget (OP) and the Councils, our city became a world reference for democracy and quality of life. In the end, the unacceptable diagnosis, coming from someone who once swore to respect democracy and popular participation: democracy is inefficient and harms the population. The problems of the population of Porto Alegre are the responsibility of the Municipal Health Council. Does anyone believe? Decisions must be speeded up, says the mayor; it is necessary to give quality and effectiveness to the resolutions and time is part of this quality. In short, social control and transparency are conditions for good public management, capable of guaranteeing the quality of health services that the population needs and is entitled to.

Giving speed was the same argument used by Bolsonaro to eliminate 60 National Social Councils at once; democracy is a waste of time, the dictator would say. Marchezan, in his four years of government, in the midst of a brutal pandemic, never participated in any council meeting, never listened to popular representatives of users, health professionals and bet on a permanent conflict with popular participation, imposing an authoritarian management .

It is surprising that Melo, yesterday, swearing a commitment to popular participation, today seeks to end the “good vibrations of a healthy democracy” and reproduce this authoritarian and destructive conflict relationship. What is expected of a mayor is something else, it is a constructive posture, of dialogue with health professionals, users and entities that represent the Porto Alegre population. Without that, it loses the SUS, it loses Porto Alegre. That the City Council of the city and the popular mobilization do not allow this setback, our city does not deserve.

Porto Alegre does not need less SUS and less participation, it needs more SUS and greater participation.

Miguel Rossetto was a federal deputy for the PT, deputy governor of Rio Grande do Sul and Minister of Labor and Social Security