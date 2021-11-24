PS4 Pro vs Xbox Series S: Compare and see which to buy on Black Friday 2021 | Games

🎮 Xbox Series S surpasses PS5 as most wanted console before Black Friday

1 out of 5 PS4 Pro is a supercharged version of Sony’s console; see if it’s worth investing in it or getting the new Xbox Series S — Photo: Victor Teixeira/TechTudo PS4 Pro is a supercharged version of Sony’s console; see if it’s worth investing in it or getting the new Xbox Series S — Photo: Victor Teixeira/TechTudo

The PlayStation 4 Pro looks pretty much the same as a standard PlayStation 4, but a little bigger and taller. The console body is also divided into 3 parts, while the regular PS4 and Slim are divided into 2, which makes it easy to identify it visually.

The Xbox Series S has a simpler design, basically a white box with a black circle in the middle for ventilation. Despite having been the target of some jokes, the model has an elegant design, in addition to being small and efficient, being easy to integrate into the decor. A big difference between the two is that the Xbox Series S doesn’t have a disc player, it’s 100% digital.

A few years separate the launch of the PS4 Pro and Xbox Series S. Sony’s console, which is bigger and gives an image of being more powerful, is actually an older generation compared to Microsoft’s. The Xbox Series S, even in its tiny size, manages to offer much more power. While the PS4 Pro is big and heavy, with dimensions of 327 x 295 x 55 mm and 3.3 kg, the Xbox Series S measures 275 x 151 x 63.5 mm and is 1.93 kg.

2 out of 5 The Xbox Series S is higher in spec than the PS4 Pro as it’s a new generation, but it’s not designed for high resolutions — Photo: Press Release/Microsoft The Xbox Series S has higher specs than the PS4 Pro as it’s a new generation, but it’s not designed for high resolutions — Photo: Press Release/Microsoft

Technically the Xbox Series S is much more advanced than the PS4 Pro as it is part of a new generation with the Xbox Series X. The rival intends to offer the best possible experience from the previous line. Although the Xbox Series S is a cheaper and less powerful version than the Xbox Series X, it’s still way ahead of Sony’s option.

The PS4 Pro processor, an AMD Jaguar, runs at a clock speed of 2.1 GHz, while the Xbox Series S comes with its own processor based on the AMD Zen 2 architecture, running at 3.8 GHz. On graphics cards, the GPU of the PS4 Pro is a Radeon with 36 processing units at 911 MHz, capable of performing 4.2 teraflops of calculations. The rival of the current generation is its own version based on AMD RDNA 2 with 20 units at 1.56 GHz, with a capacity of 4 TFLOPs.

Users may find it strange that the Xbox Series S GPU has a lower capacity than the PS4 Pro or even the Xbox One X. However, they are designed to run at Ultra HD resolution and need a more powerful graphics card. Microsoft’s input console is designed to work in 1440p and also supports the Ray Tracing lighting technology, which didn’t appear in the last generation. Users who wish to play the Xbox Series S games in 4K can opt for the Xbox Series X, capable of 12.15 teraflops.

Storage Options

3 out of 5 Because the Xbox Series S storage is a special speed SSD, the cost to expand its capacity is high — Photo: Playback/Xbox Wire Because the Xbox Series S storage is a special speed SSD, the cost to expand its capacity is high — Photo: Playback/Xbox Wire

The PS4 Pro offers more space for your games, while the Xbox Series S has better quality with the SSD. The standard PS4 Pro models come with 1TB of storage, and there are still more expensive 2TB models on the market. Another possibility is to expand the internal memory with an external hard drive.

The Xbox Series S only brings 512GB of storage, which isn’t much for today’s gaming standards that require downloadable digital games and installations (something that could change with recent advancements in Xbox Cloud Gaming). On the other hand, it is an SSD, much faster for loadings, but more expensive for expansion.

Microsoft will release 512GB, 1TB and 2TB expansion cards in partnership with Seagate. Xbox Series X/S exclusive components arrive “soon” in the smaller option for US$139.99 (about R$780, excluding taxes), while the 2TB will cost the same as a PS4 Pro, US$ 399.99 (around R$ 2,233, excluding taxes). It is possible to use a regular external hard drive, but only for external storage, meaning games will need to be moved to the console’s internal memory before they can be played anyway.

4 out of 5 The PlayStation 4 Pro is designed to display images in 4K, while the Xbox Series S is geared towards 1440p — Photo: Press Release/Sony The PlayStation 4 Pro is designed to display images in 4K, while the Xbox Series S is geared towards 1440p — Photo: Press Release/Sony

When it comes to high resolution, the PlayStation 4 Pro is the most feature-rich console, being able to display PlayStation 4 games at resolutions up to 4K and at a frame rate of up to 60 fps (some games have to choose between Ultra HD or higher frame rate). In titles that weren’t specifically optimized for the console, it uses a “Boost Mode” that improves overall performance.

The Xbox Series S runs at a lower resolution, focused on hitting 1440p, but manages to run some of its games at up to 120 fps to achieve a great level of fluidity. Despite not being designed for 4K, the Xbox Series S can upscaling, which resizes the image for larger screens, with a slightly lower result compared to the image generated natively in Ultra HD.

Microsoft’s console is also backward compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox library, with an “Xbox FPS Boost” mode similar to the PS4 Pro to enhance games from previous generations, including Xbox One. Coming soon, Xbox One Series S will also receive Xbox Cloud Gaming support to run direct cloud gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

5 out of 5 The Xbox Series X is a great investment for gamers looking to step into the next generation, while the PS4 Pro is a good option for taking advantage of an existing game collection — Photo: Press Release/Microsoft The Xbox Series X is a great investment for gamers who want to enter the next generation, while the PS4 Pro is a good option to take advantage of an existing game collection — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

As for the price, there is no doubt that the Xbox Series S is the best deal for users who want to play games without worrying too much. The console from Microsoft offers a value of BRL 2,649 and allows you to enter the new generation of consoles, even without the 4K resolution – the loss shouldn’t be so felt. For technology enthusiasts who have TV with Ultra HD support, the Xbox Series X for R$4,349 or even the PlayStation 5 (PS5) for R$4,499 might be better investments.

The PlayStation 4 Pro, on the other hand, being a “luxury version” of the common PlayStation 4, is much more expensive and can be found today in stores for prices around R$ 4,449, an investment that doesn’t make much sense when using consoles. new generation are now available. For Sony fans who don’t intend to buy an Xbox, however, the PS4 Pro could be interesting to keep PS4 games going for a few more years. It is also worth remembering that Sony faces problems in restocking the PS5 in stores, making it difficult to find the model in domestic commerce.

PS4 Pro vs Xbox Series S PlayStation 4 Pro Xbox Series S Release date of: November 10th, 2016 November 10th, 2020 Price: BRL 4,449 BRL 2,649 CPU: AMD Jaguar at 2.1GHz AMD Zen 2 customized at 3.8GHz GPU: 36 UC Radeon at 911 MHz AMD RDNA 2 custom 20 UCs at 1.56 GHz Computational performance: 4.2 teraflops 4 teraflops Storage: 1TB to 2TB 512 GB RAM memory: 8GB GDDR5 10 GB GDDR6 Disc player: Blu-Ray does not have Ports and interface: 3x USB 3.1, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x PS Camera, Optical Audio Output, HDMI 2.0 3x USB Type-A, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x Xbox Radio, HDMI 2.1 Dimensions and weight: 327 x 295 x 55 mm; 3.3 kg 275 x 151 x 63.5 mm; 1.93 kg

Meet the TechTudo 2021 Best of the Year award winners!