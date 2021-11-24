PSDB previews: Leite government paid R$ 6 million for app creator – Politica

Governor of RS, Eduardo Leite (photo: FELIPE DALLA VALLE/PALCIO PIRATINI/D) The government of Rio Grande do Sul, led by Eduardo Leite (PSDB), paid around R$ 6 million to the Support Foundation of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (Faurgs), in a contract to provide analysis services, architecture, product and application software programming. Faurgs was responsible for creating the application, which ended up having problems during the previous tucanas.

Leite was one of the contestants in the party’s internal elections. Besides him, Arthur Virglio (PSDB) and Joo Doria (PSDB) were also running for the presidential candidacy.

Between October 2020 and October 2021, Faurgs received R$5.96 million from the State Bank of Rio Grande do Sul (Banrisul), whose largest shareholder is the government of Rio Grande do Sul. The contract was signed by Cludio Coutinho Mendes, president of Banrisul appointed by Leite. The information is from Veja magazine.

The application created by Faurgs, which records the votes of members in general, stopped working in several states.

On Monday night (22/11), the PSDB announced that the voting on the party’s presidential previews would be concluded by next Sunday (28/11). According to the party, the decision was taken jointly by the party leadership and the three pre-candidates.

With the word, Faugrs

In a note sent to State of Minas, Faurgs clarified that the contract with Banrisul was signed through a public notice, in 2020, still in the previous administration and that the services have been provided to the financial institution for more than two decades, all within the current public rules, without any verified irregularity.

In the text, the foundation regrets that a technical problem is used for political purposes, with untruths being taken to the population to favor certain interests.

Also according to Faurgs, since the system failure was detected, the Faurgs team has been working uninterruptedly in search of the best solution for all parties.

“With 28 years of experience, Faurgs has a long record of services provided to society, with several cases that have benefited Rio Grande do Sul and the country. The foundation brings together a team committed to excellence. , with seriousness and responsibility”, says the text.

With the word, Banrisul

Also in a note sent, Banrisul informs that Faurgs, headquartered in Porto Alegre, has been a supplier to the bank for more than 20 years, through the bidding process, with service measured by at least five different administrations of the institution.

“During this period, the aforementioned foundation provided architectural services, product and application software programming, as well as the development of new technologies”, he informs. “As a publicly-held corporation, the bank has a professional and independent management. Banrisul remains fully available to its customers and shareholders for any clarification, with total transparency and professionalism,” he concludes.