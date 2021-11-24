PSDB Previews: Party remains impasse and looks for another company after new app fails test – Policy

BRASILIA – Tests with the new voting app of PSDB, made during the early hours of this Wednesday, 24, were not considered “totally satisfactory” by the party command. Because of this, the telenovela of the presidential caucuses returned to square one. Toucan leaders will meet this morning with other companies to try to find an alternative to resume the process of choosing the candidate of the legend for the presidential race in 2022. The original goal was to complete the vote next Sunday, 28.

After the application of the Support Foundation of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (Faurgs) had failures in the Sunday previews, the PSDB decided to look for another company to run the service. The first option was the Soft report, but there was a condition that the application was able to withstand the “stress test” of the system to which it would be submitted. But, according to the PSDB, the results achieved were not enough for its adoption.

“In relation to the electronic voting company for the PSDB previews, the tests carried out throughout the night and into the night were not entirely satisfactory. In meetings confirmed for the beginning of this morning, the PSDB and campaigns are already planning tests with the new company. Other entities are also already contacted”, informs the official note of the legend.

The problem prolongs the wear and tear faced by the PSDB for not achieving an outcome for its presidential elections. The governors dispute the previews João Doria (São Paulo), Eduardo Leite (Rio Grande do Sul) and the former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgil. And the three candidates have made it clear that they are in a hurry to find a solution as quickly as possible, precisely to minimize the political damage caused to the party’s image.

In addition, the toucans have been worn out internally with the division between the groups that especially support the Doria and Leite campaigns. The one chosen by the preliminary will have the challenge of, before boosting his presidential campaign, heal the wounds caused among the toucans due to the intensifying dispute for the candidate’s vacancy.

Application usage caused divergences in campaigns

The use of the remote voting platform, which cost the party around R$1.3 million, deepened the divergences between the Leite and Doria campaigns last week. Of the 1.3 million members of the PSDB across the country, however, only 44,600 registered to choose the toucan candidate in 2022. Even so, few managed to vote last Sunday.

At a meeting last week, toucans expressed doubts about voting by app. Federal deputy Jutahy Júnior (BA), who is an ally of Leite, even asked for the postponement of the vote in front of Doria’s campaign coordinators, who reacted contrary. According to Jutahy, the previews could not occur due to failures in the application, which was specially developed for the process by Faurgs.

Since the platform was launched, complaints have arisen regarding its operation. O state showed earlier this month that, according to the president of the São Paulo PSDB, Fernando Alfredo, many affiliates were not able to download the application because they had old cell phones, without memory, or even because they did not have enough data packages. There are also cases of people who are not familiar with this type of technology or who have tried to register but were unable to do so for technical reasons. In addition, toucans also reported a risk of fraud in the system.

Result will influence political center definitions in 2022

The result of the party’s caucuses, in which governors Doria and Leite are effectively disputing, should influence the process of concentration or expansion of other pre-candidacies placed in the so-called political center.

After two months of official campaign, the competitors toucans are still seen with skepticism by the parties and leaders who are looking for electoral alternatives to the polarization between the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), leader of the voting intention polls, and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Both Doria and Leite affirm that they are open to an alliance that does not necessarily have the toucan candidate as the starting point, but the first concrete step in this direction will take place in the days following the announcement of the result. The winner of the previews must make gestures towards uniting the center forces.