PSDB says voting tests with new app were not satisfactory

The PSDB said, through a statement released this Wednesday (24), that it carried out tests throughout the night with the new application contracted by the party, but the results “were not entirely satisfactory”.

As a result, this Wednesday morning, “the PSDB and campaigns are already planning tests with a new company”, says the note. “Other entities are also already in contact”, concludes the statement.

The new company, Relatasoft, was hired on Tuesday (23) by the toucans in order to make it possible to conclude the previews after errors occurred on Sunday.

Voting was halted after a failure in the first application used, which prevented party affiliates from voting on the preferred name to run as pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections.

Arthur Virgílio, former mayor of Manaus, João Doria, governor of São Paulo, and Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, dispute the party’s caucuses.

In a statement sent to reporter Pedro Teixeira, from CNN, the president of Relatasoft, Leonardo Cunha, stated that the breakup “does not cause any discomfort” because the PSDB would be “in a hurry” to solve the problem, while the company would appreciate “zeal”, he said.

“It’s a tense relationship by nature. That’s why the contract was written in this way. It doesn’t cause us any discomfort and we wish success”, he said.

At a press conference on Tuesday night, the national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, stated that the expectation is that the vote will be concluded by next Sunday.

Asked about the model adopted by the party to define a candidate, the president of the PSDB stressed that the process is innovative, but that they were “victims of technology”.

“We took a measure that was modern, it was innovative. We could have made a model that could generate a much lower level of participation, we are learning from the process, because the process is innovative. We were victims of technology”, he highlighted.

*With information from Anna Gabriela Costa, from CNN